Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T4 First Impressions

Vivo focuses on design and battery life with its latest T series offering, the Vivo T4.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 April 2025 10:51 IST
Vivo T4 First Impressions

Vivo’s T4 is a mid-range device priced from Rs. 21,999

Highlights
  • The Vivo T4 has a quad-curved 120Hz AMOLED panel
  • It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen3 SoC
  • It is powered by a high-capacity battery
Advertisement

Vivo's T series of devices have always been targeted at the youth, aiming to offer an attractive set of features at a compelling price. The new Vivo T4 is no different. It's identical to the recently launched iQOO Z10 (also priced the same), and aims to attract buyers by offering a stylish design and good battery life. Given that this is a mid-range smartphone, design is always a priority, but what exactly has changed over the previous Vivo T3? Let's dive in!

Vivo's T4 is clearly inspired by the company's X200 series of devices launched late last year. We received the Phantom Grey unit for review and out of the box, it does appear premium with a satin-like finish for its rear panel, accompanied by curved edges and rounded corners. Its design is now IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, an improvement over the IP54 rating of the Vivo T3.

vivo t4 design gadgets 360 VivoT4 Vivo

The Vivo T4's rear panel and frame are made from polycarbonate

 

More manufacturers have started using quad-curved displays in mid-range smartphones. Both the Realme P3 Pro (Review) and the iQOO Z10 also offer the same. Vivo's T4 offers a 6.7-inch, 120Hz AMOLED panel with thin borders. While such panels do not necessarily improve the quality of the viewing experience, the aggressively curved glass edges do make the phone appear slimmer than it actually is. That said, Vivo does deserve some credit for being able to pack a high-capacity battery into a design that's just 7.89mm at its thinnest point. And despite offering that massive battery upgrade, the phone's weight has barely increased from 188 grams (Vivo T3) to 199 grams.

vivo t4 cameras gadgets 360 VivoT4 Vivo

The Vivo T4 has only one user-accessible rear-facing camera

 

That chunky-looking, cookie-sized, camera module, has only one user-accessible camera. There's a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 (with OIS) primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth camera, which is used only for the Portrait mode. There is a circular LED flash above the two cameras and an infrared blaster, used for controlling appliances, placed below it. While the primary camera remains the same as on the Vivo T3, the selfie camera gets an upgrade, from a 16-megapixel camera to an 32-megapixel sensor.

We also expect better performance from the Vivo T4 this year. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 has been the processor of choice for many brands selling smartphones at this price point, and Vivo's T4, also makes use of the same. The phone offers a maximum 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There's no room for expandable storage, but there is space for two physical nano SIM cards in the SIM tray. And yes, the Vivo T4 offers a single speaker, a big downgrade compared to the Vivo T3's stereo speakers.

vivo t4 display gadgets 360 VivoT4 Vivo

The phone is powered by Vivo's Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15 and comes with several AI-enabled tools and features

 

While earlier mid-range smartphones were focussed on stylish designs, the new silicon-carbon battery technology also allows them to pack a higher-than-usual capacity in the same space. Vivo's T4 (like the iQOO Z10) packs a high-capacity 7,300mAh battery, which is a big upgrade over the Vivo T3's 5,000mAh battery. Charging speeds have increased as well, from 44W to 90W, which is a must-have given the higher capacity.

Overall, the Vivo T4 is a solid contender for the mid-range. It seems to offer enough value given the various upgrades it has received this year. These upgrades also give it an edge in the design and software department where it needs to compete with brands like Nothing and its Phone 3a (Review), which is aggressively priced this year given what it brings to the table. If you're planning to get a Vivo T4, wait for our detailed review before taking the leap; it will help you find out how it stacks up against the competition.

 

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 5G Features, Vivo T4 5G India Launch, Vivo T4 5G Price in India, Vivo T4 5G Specifications, Vivo T4 5G Design, Vivo T4 5G Display, Vivo T4 5G Processor
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Oppo K12s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Unit Launched: Price, Specifications
Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India

Related Stories

Vivo T4 First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Insta360 X5 With Replaceable Lens System Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazfit Active 2 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  3. Instagram Launches Edits App with Video Editing Features for Creators
  4. iQOO Z10 Turbo Series Set to Debut on This Date; Chipset, Battery Revealed
  5. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Might Arrive in This New Colour Option
  6. Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip Launched in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy M36 Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  8. Vivo T4 First Impressions
  9. Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro to Arrive in M4 MacBook Air-Inspired Sky Blue Colourway, Tipster Claims
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 1380 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  3. Apple Seeds iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone; Public Beta 2 Also Released
  4. Instagram’s Edits App With On-the-Go Video Editing Features and AI Image Animation Rolls Out
  5. EA Announces Star Wars Zero Company, Sets 2026 Release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  6. Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors Launched in India
  7. HTech's Madhav Sheth Joins Nxtcell to Lead Launch of Alcatel Smartphones in India; Teases New Honor Products
  8. Moto Tag With Support for Google's Find My Device Network Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India
  10. USDC-Issuer Circle Plans Payment Network to Process Transactions via Stablecoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »