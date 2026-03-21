Yogi Da is an action-packed movie with a lot of danger in it. It is a Tamil version movie with thriller and suspense at every turn till the end. The series follows a female police officer who goes on a journey to remove corruption as she is quite honest. She starts with her own city and faces a lot of criminals with various means and this includes very different ways of fighting. She had to face a lot of dangers in her mission and met quite influential people who tried to threaten her.

When and Where to Watch

Yogi Da is currently streaming on Aha Tamil. Paid subscribers can watch it online from their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

Yogi Da offers an intense and crime thriller with suspense and a lot of chaos. A female police officer is quite dedicated to her work and she is committed to rooting out corruption. In her way, she meets many influential corrupters who try to threaten her. There is a lot of action in it with dangers at every turn. Yogi Da tries to find the root of corruption and when she reaches there it becomes quite dangerous for her to prove. However, she is a determined person and faces all the challenges coming her way to get justice.

Cast and Crew

Yogi Da has Sai Dhanshika as the leading actor in it whereas Kabir Duhan is playing the negative role. Sayani Shinde will also be seen in a significant role. The movie has been directed and written by Gouthum Krishna.

Reception

Yogi Da's IMDb rating is 6.3 out of 10. It has got average responses at the box office too. Because of the powerful role of a woman in rooting out corruption, there is quite a buzz on social media about it.