Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Sales Declined in Q2 2023 as Services Revenue Saw Record Growth With 1 Billion Subscriptions

iPhone Sales Declined in Q2 2023 as Services Revenue Saw Record Growth With 1 Billion Subscriptions

Apple executives said iPhone sales would improve in the fourth quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 August 2023 11:20 IST
iPhone Sales Declined in Q2 2023 as Services Revenue Saw Record Growth With 1 Billion Subscriptions

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple said sales for the fiscal third quarter ended July 1 fell 1.4 percent

Highlights
  • Apple pegged the gross profit margin in the September quarter
  • Apple expects growth in its service segment including Apple TV+, iPad
  • Apple pushed sales in its greater China region to $15.76 billion

Apple on Thursday forecast that a sales slump would continue into the current quarter, sending shares down despite beating Wall Street sales and profit targets in the fiscal third quarter.

Apple shares dropped about 2 percent after the company predicted what could be the fourth quarter in a row of declining sales. For the just-ended period, strength in services drove the profit beat, but weaker-than-expected sales of Apple's most famous device, the iPhone, underwhelmed investors. Executives said iPhone sales would improve in the fourth quarter, but did not say how much.

Apple is in a delicate position, with its entrenched iPhone battling for share against Android rivals in a mature market, while its next big product - the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset announced in June - is not yet in the hands of consumers.

Apple said sales for the fiscal third quarter ended July 1 fell 1.4 percent to $81.8 billion (roughly Rs. 6,77,034 crore) and earnings per share rose 5 percent to $1.26 (roughly Rs. 104). That topped analyst expectations of $81.69 billion (roughly Rs. 6,72,568 crore) and $1.19 (roughly Rs. 98) per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Weaker iPhone sales were balanced by strong sales in the services segment that contains Apple TV+ and by sales in China that grew 8 percent year over year.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said the company expects a year-over-year revenue performance in the company's fiscal fourth quarter ending in September similar to the drop the company reported on Thursday. That sales forecast is below analyst expectations of roughly flat fiscal fourth-quarter sales of $90.19 billion (roughly Rs. 7,46,412 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

"There is a real concern about when volume picks up and what the horizon is for iPhone sales growth," said Daniel Newman, chief executive and principal analyst at research firm Futurum Group.

Apple pegged the gross profit margin in the September quarter at 44 percent to 45 percent, above analyst expectations of 43.4 percent, according to Refinitiv data. While Apple expects growth in its service segment that contains Apple TV+, iPad and Mac sales will fall by "double digits," Maestri said on the call.

Apple's research and development spending also hit $22.61 billion (roughly Rs. 1,87,131 crore) for the fiscal year so far, about $3.12 billion (roughly Rs. 25,822 crore) higher than at this point in the previous year.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview that the increased R&D spending was in part driven by work on generative artificial intelligence, the same field that is driving spending at other big technology companies.

"We've been doing research across a wide range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for years. We're going to continue investing and innovating and responsibly advancing our products with these technologies to help enrich people's lives," Cook said. "Obviously, we're investing a lot, and it is showing up in the R&D spending that you're looking at."

CHINA STRENGTH

In the meantime, Apple appeared to outperform what has been the weakest smartphone market in China in almost a decade. Overall smartphone sales declined 8 percent in China in the calendar second quarter to their lowest levels since 2014, according to Counterpoint Research. By contrast, Cook told Reuters that Apple's iPhone sales in China grew by "double digits" and that sales were also high in other segments in China.

That helped Apple push sales in its greater China region to $15.76 billion (roughly Rs. 1,30,436 crore), from $14.60 billion (roughly Rs. 1,20,835 crore) in last year's same quarter.

"This was really done by attracting a quarterly record of switchers to the iPhone, as well as having a strong upgrader activity," Cook said. "We also set quarterly records in China for both wearables, home and accessories and services."

Apple said iPhone sales were $39.67 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,328 crore), below analyst expectations of $39.91 billion (roughly Rs. 3,30,295 crore), according to Refinitiv data. Cook said the installed base of iPhones hit a new high but gave no numbers.

"The company continues to face headwinds caused by waning growth in the smartphone market," said Insider Intelligence analyst Jeremy Goldman. "All eyes are now on its earnings call for any potential Vision Pro or AI-related announcements that could further push the boundaries of their business model."

Apple's services segment, which includes its Apple TV+ service which has announced a deal to carry Major League Soccer, had $21.21 billion (roughly Rs. 1,75,544 crore) in revenue, compared with analyst estimates of $20.76 billion (roughly Rs. 1,71,814 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

Cook said Apple now has 1 billion subscribers on its platform, which includes both Apple services and third-party apps, up from 975 million a quarter ago.

The company's wearables business, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods, had revenue of $8.28 billion (roughly Rs. 68,529 crore), compared with analyst estimates of $8.39 billion (roughly Rs. 69,439 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

Mac and iPad sales were $6.84 billion (roughly Rs. 56,611 crore) and $5.79 billion (roughly Rs. 47,918 crore), respectively, compared with analyst estimates of $6.62 billion (roughly Rs. 54,791 crore) and $6.41 billion (roughly Rs. 53,049 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

"Almost half of the Mac buyers during the quarter were new to the product, and we continue to see strong upgrader activity to Apple Silicon," Cook told Reuters. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, Tim Cook
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: From Headsets to Controllers, Best Deals on Gaming Accessories
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Low as Crypto Market Continues to Be Volatile

Related Stories

iPhone Sales Declined in Q2 2023 as Services Revenue Saw Record Growth With 1 Billion Subscriptions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Laptop Deals
  3. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  4. Nothing Unveils New CMF Sub-Brand, Will Launch These New Products in 2023
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  7. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Early Deals on Smart TVs
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant Debuts in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Sales in India Helped Apple Sets June Quarter Revenue Record
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Low as Crypto Market Continues to Be Volatile
  3. iPhone 15 Series Is Reportedly Scheduled to Launch on September 13
  4. Nothing Announces CMF Sub-Brand in Community Update, Carl Pei Teases Launch of Smartwatch and Earbuds
  5. iPhone Sales Declined in Q2 2023 as Services Revenue Saw Record Growth With 1 Billion Subscriptions
  6. Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Design Renders, Price in India Leaked
  7. Apple Fined by Russia Court for Not Deleting Allegedly Inaccurate Content
  8. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant With Android 13 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Personal Data Protection Bill: Entities May Face Penalty of Up to Rs. 250 Crore on Failing to Protect Data
  10. Tencent Begins Testing of Self-Developed AI Model; Integrates With Internal Services, Products
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.