Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6, has finally been launched. The game went live worldwide at midnight local time on November 19. The game has a lot to offer, with players claiming to spend the majority of their initial playtime in Chapter 1. With GTA 6, Rockstar has also made a ton of changes to in-game mechanics, taking it closer to reality than ever before. In earlier GTA installments, players could carry all the weapons the game had to offer on their person. In GTA 5, you could simply pick a weapon of your choice from the weapons wheel and go on a rampage in the fictional city of Los Santos. This has been completely revamped. But there are still plenty of weapons to choose from.

We have prepared a complete GTA 6 weapons guide for you to help you choose your next weapon loadout when you are in Leonida.

GTA 6: List of All the Weapons

There are plenty of options for you to choose from when you are playing GTA 6, such as pistols, handguns, revolvers, submachine guns, shotguns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, tactical rifles, machine guns, knives, and more.

Pistols, Handguns and Revolvers

Scorpio Nipper .38

Girardi ES9

Girardi ES18

Klose K17

Klose K17 MCD

Schlamm DRX

Duke 1922

Fairview Kalinga .50

Wortham WCR1

Hawk & Little .38

Duke Mustang .357

Scorpio Akulus

Hawk & Little Morgan

Submachine Guns and Machine Guns

Wortham W-10

Zhang Wu Type 9

Deever Tech DSG

Vom Feuer VF5

Vom Feuer VF5C

Schlamm DW-9

BZI Vatra

ADB PD-90

ADB M350

Goodwin LMG 6

Shotguns

Fortune & Son Moreland 850

Fortune & Son Gorse 425

Shrewsbury Drifter

Shrewsbury Hobo

Mason & Keen Longshot

Mason & Keen Shortstraw

Girardi AZ1200

Girardi Verro

Girardi Super400

Kozlov KVGA-12

Goodwin Comshot 12

Assault Rifles

Duke 556

Hillinger Heathen

Vom Feuer VF-G1

Kozlov KZ-59

Kozlov Hind

ADB FRA

Tactical and Sniper Rifles

Hillinger M306

Hillinger M306 TMR

Wortham W-14

Hawk & Little Mediator

Fortune & Son Laird 350

Shrewsbury SM-69

Fairview FF-SR

Fairview FF-50

Heavy Weapons

Hillinger Boomer

Deever Tech GLR40

Hauners H-AT

Melee Weapons and Throwables

Hunting Knife

Bushcraft Knife

EDC Knife

Diving Knife

Survival Knife

Brass Knuckles

Baton

Frag Grenade

Sticky Bomb

Molotov Cocktail

Flash Grenade

GTA 6: How to Find New Weapons and Keep Them

There are numerous ways you can get your hands on one of the weapons listed above. However, GTA 6 will not always let you keep the weapon you find. In some instances, you will also be forced to discard weapons that you do not own before opening your loadout vault. On top of this, some weapons will only be made available to you as you progress through the main story or complete side quests. Hence, it is important that you keep exploring and moving ahead.

But there are still many ways you can get new weapons and keep them for yourself. The first is the easiest and the most obvious one, the gun shops. There are many weapons stores present in the fictional state of Leonida. You can simply visit them and purchase a weapon of your choice. However, it is not that easy. Weapons are expensive, and so is ammo. On top of this, the game does not let you carry more than two longarms, or large weapons, on your person.

Hence, you have to choose wisely. If you have enough in-game money, buy the weapons and store them in your vehicle's trunk. You can also access the weapons you own through the loadout available in every gun store. Depending on the type of quests you choose to start, you can select the weapon. Apart from two longarms, you can also carry two small weapons and a few throwables.

Apart from the gun stores, as you progress through the story, the game rewards you with weapons. You find these weapons while completing the quest. If you pick the weapon up, it is automatically added to your loadout. You can also customise the same by visiting a gun store. You can complete side quests to find rare weapons that you can keep. Some of these weapons are already customised with skins and accessories.

If you bought GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, you get special skins and weapons. However, you have to look for these special weapons by exploring the world and claim them. To get you started, the Ultimate Edition offers special skins for Jason and Lucia's personal handguns.

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