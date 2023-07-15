Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • PlayStation 5, DualSense Controllers, PS5 Accessories Get Discounts: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

PlayStation 5, DualSense Controllers, PS5 Accessories Get Discounts: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

The PS5 from Sony is available at a discounted price during the Prime Day Sale.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2023 21:08 IST
PlayStation 5, DualSense Controllers, PS5 Accessories Get Discounts: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 is available at a Rs. 2,000 discount on Prime Day
  • The PS5 DualSense controller is also available at a reduced price
  • PS5 storage expansion cards can be purchased with offers

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale is in full swing and there are plenty of offers for everyone, including deals on PS5. The PlayStation 5 standard version from Sony is available at a discounted price during the sale. The sale is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers and will be live until 11:59pm on Sunday, July 16. Anyone interested in purchasing the PlayStation 5 at a discounted price can do so over the weekend, until stocks last of course. Amazon is also offering discounts on the Sony DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, and some storage expansion drives.

We've listed all the deals and offers available on PlayStation 5 and PS5 accessories. Apart from the discounted pricing, users can also avail of further cashbacks and discounts with ICICI and SBI credit cards.

PlayStation 5

Sony's PlayStation 5 console (review) was launched in India in February 2021 at Rs. 49,990 for the standard variant with the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. However, over the years, the price has gone up to Rs. 54,990. During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, the e-commerce website is offering a Rs. 2,000 discount on the PS5, bringing it price down to Rs. 52,990. The PlayStation 5 is an excellent gaming console that is equipped with a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and integrated AMD RDNA 2 GPU, coupled with 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Amazon is also offering the Rs. 2,000 discount on the PS5 CoD MWII Edition.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 54,990)

Buy now at: Rs. 54,290 (MRP Rs. 56,290) [PS5 CoD MWII Edition]

PS5 DualSense wireless controller

The standard PS5 DualSense wireless controller with haptic feedback and trigger resistance is a must-have for any PlayStation 5 owner, because one is never enough. The controller is normally sold at a price of Rs. 5,990, but is currently available at Rs. 5,099 during the Prime Day 2023 sale. It features an inbuilt speaker, a microphone, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging its battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,099 (MRP Rs. 5,990)

PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless controller

PlayStation 5's DualSense Edge wireless controller was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 18,990, but is currently available at Rs. 15,549 as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. The controller offers features such as replaceable stick modules, adjustable trigger lengths, changeable stick caps, mappable back buttons, and signature comfort and slip-resistant inner grips. It also offers an on-controller user interface to quickly swap between preset control profiles, and adjust the game and chat volume balance.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,549 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Oivo PS5 controller charging station

If you're looking for a charging station and dock for your set of PS5 controllers, then the Oivo PS5 controller charging station could be a good buy. The product is available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,189 as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. This charging station has LED charging indicators and is claimed to quick charge your controllers in two hours.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,189 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

WD Black 2TB PS5 Storage Expansion Card

PlayStation 5 storage expansion cards are usually quite expensive, but not if you're shopping during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. The WD Black 2TB NVMe storage expansion SSD is available at a price of Rs. 13,528 as part of the sale. This SSD is usually sold for around Rs. 18,000 to 20,000, so this is definitely a good deal.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,528

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day 2023, Sale Offers, Sony, PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, Amazon Prime Day
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on SSDs, Portable Hard Drives, and More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Smart TV Deals to Choose From

Related Stories

PlayStation 5, DualSense Controllers, PS5 Accessories Get Discounts: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Apple Products
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Smartphone Deals
  3. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  4. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  5. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Redmi Note 13 Reportedly Spotted on EEC Listing: All Details
  7. The Trial, Foundation S2, The Summer I Turned Pretty S2: Watch Now
  8. Highlights: Best Early Deals on Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day
  9. Foxconn May Partner With TSMC, TMH to Set Up Fabrication Units in India
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's xAI Will Use Public Tweets for AI Model Training, to Work With Twitter and Tesla
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
  3. Crypto, Metaverse Threats as Serious as Those Around Dynamite: Home Minister Amit Shah
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  5. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
  6. EV Maker BYD Said to Be Planning to Invest $1 Billion in India for Electric Cars, Batteries
  7. Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details
  8. India's Skyroot Aerospace in Talks With French Firm to Launch Nanosatellites
  9. EA Sports FC 24 Revealed: Release Date, Women’s Football in Ultimate Team, More
  10. Google, CCI Cross-Pleas in Android Mobile Device Case to Be Heard by Supreme Court in October
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.