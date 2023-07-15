The Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale is in full swing and there are plenty of offers for everyone, including deals on PS5. The PlayStation 5 standard version from Sony is available at a discounted price during the sale. The sale is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers and will be live until 11:59pm on Sunday, July 16. Anyone interested in purchasing the PlayStation 5 at a discounted price can do so over the weekend, until stocks last of course. Amazon is also offering discounts on the Sony DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, and some storage expansion drives.

We've listed all the deals and offers available on PlayStation 5 and PS5 accessories. Apart from the discounted pricing, users can also avail of further cashbacks and discounts with ICICI and SBI credit cards.

PlayStation 5

Sony's PlayStation 5 console (review) was launched in India in February 2021 at Rs. 49,990 for the standard variant with the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. However, over the years, the price has gone up to Rs. 54,990. During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, the e-commerce website is offering a Rs. 2,000 discount on the PS5, bringing it price down to Rs. 52,990. The PlayStation 5 is an excellent gaming console that is equipped with a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and integrated AMD RDNA 2 GPU, coupled with 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Amazon is also offering the Rs. 2,000 discount on the PS5 CoD MWII Edition.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 54,990)

Buy now at: Rs. 54,290 (MRP Rs. 56,290) [PS5 CoD MWII Edition]

PS5 DualSense wireless controller

The standard PS5 DualSense wireless controller with haptic feedback and trigger resistance is a must-have for any PlayStation 5 owner, because one is never enough. The controller is normally sold at a price of Rs. 5,990, but is currently available at Rs. 5,099 during the Prime Day 2023 sale. It features an inbuilt speaker, a microphone, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging its battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,099 (MRP Rs. 5,990)

PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless controller

PlayStation 5's DualSense Edge wireless controller was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 18,990, but is currently available at Rs. 15,549 as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. The controller offers features such as replaceable stick modules, adjustable trigger lengths, changeable stick caps, mappable back buttons, and signature comfort and slip-resistant inner grips. It also offers an on-controller user interface to quickly swap between preset control profiles, and adjust the game and chat volume balance.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,549 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Oivo PS5 controller charging station

If you're looking for a charging station and dock for your set of PS5 controllers, then the Oivo PS5 controller charging station could be a good buy. The product is available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,189 as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. This charging station has LED charging indicators and is claimed to quick charge your controllers in two hours.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,189 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

WD Black 2TB PS5 Storage Expansion Card

PlayStation 5 storage expansion cards are usually quite expensive, but not if you're shopping during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. The WD Black 2TB NVMe storage expansion SSD is available at a price of Rs. 13,528 as part of the sale. This SSD is usually sold for around Rs. 18,000 to 20,000, so this is definitely a good deal.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,528

