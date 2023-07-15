Technology News
  Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Begins: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Amazon Devices, Headphones, Other Electronics

We've handpicked the best tech deals on Prime Day 2023 sale's first day.

Written by Harpreet Singh, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2023 03:10 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will run for 48 hours

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is now live for Prime members
  • The two-day sale brings hundreds of deals on smartphones, electronics
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab today

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is now live in India. The Prime-exclusive sale will remain open until midnight, July 16. Amazon Prime Day sale includes hundreds of deals across all major product categories including smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics. We're scanning through all of these to bring you the best tech deals. Below, you'll find all the top Prime Day 2023 deals from the first day of the sale. Remember, all these deals are accessible only to Amazon Prime subscribers and prices are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 14 (Rs. 65,999)

Apple iPhone 14 128GB is down to Rs. 65,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2023 sale in India this weekend. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 14. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 35,650. This looks like a great deal if you're looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14. Amazon Prime Day sale also includes additional no-cost EMI benefits for Prime members such as an option to pick an extended period to pay back in EMIs.

Buy now at: Rs. 65,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Rs. 20,999)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is now on sale during Prime Day 2023. The recently launched smartphone can be purchased for an effective price of Rs. 19,749 using bank offers. You can also avail of the bundled exchange offer to get an additional discount worth up to Rs. 19,949, which means you might as well effectively get it for free if you're swapping a smartphone like an old iPhone 11 or an iPhone 12 mini.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Rs. 15,490)

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available at an effective price of Rs. 13,490 (including bank offers) on Amazon during the ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale. The bundled exchange offer can further lower the price by as much as RS. 14,100. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a large 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,490 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,199)

Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular Amazon devices during Prime Day sale events. This year is no different. Amazon is offering the basic Fire TV Stick at a discounted price of Rs. 2,199 during the Prime Day 2023 sale this weekend. The made-in-India media streaming device comes with an Alexa-powered remote control, and can easily turn just about any regular TV (with an HDMI port) into a smart TV. If you're also thinking of buying an Echo speaker, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs. 500 on a combo purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Echo Buds (Rs. 4,499)

In case you missed early deals, Amazon is still offering the all-new Echo Buds (second generation) TWS earbuds for as low as Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999) during this Prime Day weekend. The earbuds feature support for Alexa voice assistant, ANC, and include three microphones. You can also pick a model with a wireless charging case (Rs. 6,499). Amazon is also bundling three months of Audible subscription with the purchase of any Echo device.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Kindle Paperwhite (Rs. 10,999)

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) model is down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale this weekend. If you're looking to switch to an e-book reader, you'll love the Kindle Paperwhite. This model comes with an adjustable warm light that makes it easier to read under certain lighting conditions.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale - Best deals on electronics

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with ANC (Rs. 25,990)

Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990) on Amazon. You can grab an additional discount worth Rs. 2,000 if you pay online using a debit or credit card, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 23,990. You can also use no-cost EMI payment options, available with major payment methods. Amazon Prime Day 2023 includes a free 4-month subscription to Audible on the purchase of audio products.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 wireless headphones (Rs. 25,499)

These are another hot favourite pair of wireless headphones during these major sale events. Bose Noise Cancelling 700 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 25,499 (MRP Rs. 34,500) during the Prime Day 2023 sale on Amazon. You can grab another instant discount worth Rs. 1,000 on making an online payment using any bank's credit or debit card.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,499 (MRP Rs. 34,500)

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones (Rs. 19,999)

If you're looking for something under Rs. 20,000, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 18,999 (effective) on Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale. The additional Rs. 1,000 discount is valid on all card-based payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for live coverage from Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale event in India this entire weekend.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Prime Day 2023, Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day sale, Best Prime Day Deals
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360.
