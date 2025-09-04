Technology News
Redmi 15C 4G Launched With Helio G81-Ultra Chipset and 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Redmi 15C 4G has an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 12:27 IST


Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 15C is available in four colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 4G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • The handset has a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup
Redmi 15C 4G was launched in select global markets on Thursday. It arrives as the successor to the Redmi 14C, which made its debut in August 2024. The handset comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ 120Hz screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi 15C 4G has a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel camera. The phone has an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi 15C 4G Price, Availability

Redmi 15C 4G pricing begins at $179 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is also offered in 4GB + 256GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations. The top-end model of the Redmi 15C 4G with 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage is priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 20,200).

The handset is sold in Moonlight Blue, Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Twilight Orange colour options. Redmi has yet to announce any plans to bring the handset to India.

Redmi 15C 4G Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Redmi 15C 4G runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 810nits peak brightness (HBM), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has TUV Rheinland's Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications.

The handset is powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage, and a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It comes with several AI features, including Circle to Search and Gemini.

For optics, the Redmi 15C 4G has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with a 5P lens and an f/1.8 aperture and an auxiliary lens. For selfies, the phone gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera system has Ultra HD mode, Portrait mode, Selfie beauty mode, and more.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 15C 4G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with AI Face Unlock. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

It measures 171.56 × 79.47 × 7.99mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 205g. As previously mentioned, the newly announced Redmi 15C 4G has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 15C 4G

Redmi 15C 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi 15C 4G, Redmi 15C 4G Price, Redmi 15C 4G Launch, Redmi 15C 4G Specifications, Redmi 14C 4G, Redmi

