Halo Studios had previously stated that a PS Plus membership would be required to play the game in split screen co-op on PS5.
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Halo Studios
Halo: Campaign Evolved will not require PlayStation Plus subscription for local split screen co-op on PS5, Halo Studios has clarified. The developer had previously said that both users needed to be PS Plus members to play the game in split screen co-op on PlayStation. PS5 users would only need a PlayStation account linked to a Microsoft account to play Halo: Campaign Evolved locally.
The developer had mentioned the mandatory PS Plus membership requirement in a community Q&A post on Friday, sparking backlash from PS5 users. Halo Studios had said that a PS Plus membership would be required to play Halo: Campaign Evolved in both local and online co-op.
The developer clarified on Sunday that PS5 users won't need a PS Plus subscription to play local split screen co-op.
“We incorrectly stated that PlayStation Plus is required for local co-op splitscreen play. Local splitscreen co-op requires a PlayStation account for each player but does not require a PlayStation Plus account,” the developer said in post via the official Halo account on X.
The error has bene rectified in the Q&A post on the Halo Waypoint website, as well.
We incorrectly stated that PlayStation Plus is required for local co-op splitscreen play. Local splitscreen co-op requires a PlayStation account for each player but does not require a PlayStation Plus account. https://t.co/dzemK02U1h— Halo (@Halo) June 21, 2026
For split screen co-op, both players will need to be signed into their PSN accounts. PS5 users must also link their PlayStation accounts with a Microsoft account. Additionally, irrespective of the platform, all users will also require an Xbox Gamertag to play Halo: Campaign Evolved. PS Plus membership is only needed for online play.
A Microsoft account and Xbox Gamertag will enable cross-platform play and cross-platform progression, Halo Studios said.
Halo: Campaign Evolved is a remake of the single-player campaign of Halo: Combat Evolved. The remake comes with enhanced visuals, built in Unreal Engine 5, along with reimagined story missions that include brand-new levels. The game also includes new gameplay mechanics and features, such as an optional third-person camera perspective, in addition to new weapons and new movement options.
Halo: Campaign Evolved will become the first Halo title to release on PlayStation when it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 28.
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