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Halo: Campaign Evolved Won't Require PS Plus for Local Split Screen Co-Op on PS5, Halo Studios Clarifies

Halo Studios had previously stated that a PS Plus membership would be required to play the game in split screen co-op on PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 June 2026 19:31 IST
Halo: Campaign Evolved Won't Require PS Plus for Local Split Screen Co-Op on PS5, Halo Studios Clarifies

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Halo Studios

Halo: Campaign Evolved will feature three new missions, Microsoft said.

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Highlights
  • Halo: Campaign Evolved will be available on Xbox Game Pass
  • The game will launch on July 28, 2026
  • Halo: Campaign Evolved will feature new missions, weapons, and more
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Halo: Campaign Evolved will not require PlayStation Plus subscription for local split screen co-op on PS5, Halo Studios has clarified. The developer had previously said that both users needed to be PS Plus members to play the game in split screen co-op on PlayStation. PS5 users would only need a PlayStation account linked to a Microsoft account to play Halo: Campaign Evolved locally.

The developer had mentioned the mandatory PS Plus membership requirement in a community Q&A post on Friday, sparking backlash from PS5 users. Halo Studios had said that a PS Plus membership would be required to play Halo: Campaign Evolved in both local and online co-op.

The developer clarified on Sunday that PS5 users won't need a PS Plus subscription to play local split screen co-op.

“We incorrectly stated that PlayStation Plus is required for local co-op splitscreen play. Local splitscreen co-op requires a PlayStation account for each player but does not require a PlayStation Plus account,” the developer said in post via the official Halo account on X.

The error has bene rectified in the Q&A post on the Halo Waypoint website, as well.

Halo: Campaign Evolved PS5 Requirements

For split screen co-op, both players will need to be signed into their PSN accounts. PS5 users must also link their PlayStation accounts with a Microsoft account. Additionally, irrespective of the platform, all users will also require an Xbox Gamertag to play Halo: Campaign Evolved. PS Plus membership is only needed for online play.

A Microsoft account and Xbox Gamertag will enable cross-platform play and cross-platform progression, Halo Studios said.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a remake of the single-player campaign of Halo: Combat Evolved. The remake comes with enhanced visuals, built in Unreal Engine 5, along with reimagined story missions that include brand-new levels. The game also includes new gameplay mechanics and features, such as an optional third-person camera perspective, in addition to new weapons and new movement options.

Halo: Campaign Evolved will become the first Halo title to release on PlayStation when it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 28.

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Further reading: Halo Campaign Evolved, Halo, Halo Studios, PS5, PS Plus
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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