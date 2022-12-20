Technology News
loading
Amazon Prime Gaming Now Live in India With Free PC Games, In-Game Content for Prime Members

Amazon Prime membership is available in India at Rs. 179 a month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 December 2022 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Gaming

Amazon Prime subscription is required to access Prime Gaming

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Gaming is a subscription-based PC gaming service
  • It offers free games and in-game items
  • Amazon launched Prime Gaming for mobile in India in 2020

Amazon Prime Gaming for PC — which provides users access to various free PC games every month — has officially been launched in India. The subscription-based gaming service comes bundled with the Amazon Prime plan. For the month of December, Prime Gaming allows users to access eight game titles including Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Banners of Ruin, Doors: Paradox, and Quake among others in India. Prime members in the country will also get in-game content for titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, FIFA 23, League of Legends, Destiny 2, and more for free upon signing in with an Amazon Prime account. Amazon Prime members in India were able to avail free Prime Gaming mobile game content since May 2020.

Prime Gaming India PC launch

Amazon has created a dedicated microsite on its India website listing free PC games and in-game content available to claim. The gaming service is complimentary to Amazon Prime subscribers. To avail the service, users can head to the Prime Gaming website by signing in with their credentials, and click on the Activate Prime Gaming button from the top right corner of the screen.

Users may need to download the Amazon Games app on their Windows PC to play certain titles. Also, gamers may have to link other accounts — such as EA, Epic Games, and Activision — to claim select games and in-game content.

Prime Gaming India PC — free games in December 2022

Prime Gaming offers free PC games to Amazon Prime users every month. The December 2022 list of games includes Banners of Ruin, Desert Child, Doors: Paradox, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, Quake, Spinch, and The Amazing American Circus.

Besides these, Amazon Prime Gaming offers in-game content for the likes of Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Madden 23, FIFA 23, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, and Rogue Company.

Back in 2020, the e-commerce major debuted its mobile gaming service in India. Prime Gaming is a revamped version of Twitch Prime service that offered free games on PC and free subscription to one Twitch streamer every month. Prime Gaming has been available in other markets for years.

As mentioned, Amazon Prime Gaming comes included with the Amazon Prime subscription. The subscription-based service is available in India at Rs. 179 a month and Rs. 459 for a quarter. The yearly subscription costs Rs. 1,499 in India. There is also a free 30-day trial for new users. Prime members also get access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and enjoy free shipping on Amazon.in.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
