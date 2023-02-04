Technology News
The Last of Us Part I PC Port Delayed by Three Weeks, Will Now Arrive on March 28

The Last of Us Part 1 PC port was previously scheduled to release on March 3.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 4 February 2023 11:38 IST
Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part I vastly improves upon the visuals and gameplay seen in the original

Highlights
  • Pre-orders are now live on Steam and Epic Games Store at Rs. 3,999
  • Naughty Dog will use the extra time to ensure a polished experience
  • New PC-specific features for The Last of Us Part 1 haven’t been revealed

The Last of Us Part I's PC port has been delayed by three weeks. In a tweet, developer Naughty Dog confirmed that the much-awaited emotional, zombie-killing survivor game, which was originally set to drop on March 3, will now release on March 28. The studio claims that the additional time will be used to ensure a polished experience at launch that is devoid of bugs or optimisation issues. The delay was partly prompted by the success surrounding HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, with Naughty Dog not wanting to tarnish its reputation by pushing out a port that's a little rough around the edges.

“We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last of Us these last few weeks. Hearing your love for the HBO adaptation, seeing your beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike floors us every day,” the open letter from Naughty Dog reads. “And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part 1 PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards.” The developer has yet to reveal the system requirements and new PC-specific features that would normally one-up the PS5 version — launched in September, last year — which improved upon the graphics and loading times.

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 Review: Absolutely Gorgeous, but Overpriced

But if past PlayStation–PC ports are anything to go by — which have been consistent — players can expect unlocked framerates, support for ultra-wide monitors, and other technical perks tailored to graphics cards. The story, however, remains the same as the original 2013 version, wherein you track the journey of a hardened survivor Joel, who is tasked with smuggling a teenager Ellie across a post-pandemic US, swarming with infected mutants. By grappling with their grief and overcoming eccentric survivors, the pair eventually assume a father-daughter relationship, rekindling a light of hope in Joel's unhappy mind.

Throughout its marketing drive for the PS5 launch, Sony seemed quite aggressive in making people understand that The Last of Us Part I was a full-blown remake built from the ground up. Even then, the Rs. 4,999/ $70 price tag seemed overpriced to fans — especially those who played the previous versions. There are three variants now — the original 2013 Last of Us, the PS4 remaster, and now a remake. A game so good, Naughty Dog couldn't resist giving it some touch-ups and releasing it all over again. The Last of Us Part I not only improved upon its visuals but added AI (enemy) upgrades, so they behaved similarly to the ones featured in the critically-acclaimed gory sequel, The Last of Us Part II. A permadeath mode was also included for the gaming masochists out there, alongside over 60 accessibility features, aimed at those suffering from visual, auditory, or motor challenges.

In celebration of the HBO series' debut last month, The Last of Us Part I was made available as a two-hour free trial to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. Those who are on the fence about getting this game can take it for a test drive and make a well-informed decision if the upgrades are worth the full price. A PS Plus Deluxe subscription costs Rs. 849 per month. Meanwhile, HBO renewed The Last of Us series for a second season, which will chart the events of The Last of Us Part II game.

The Last of Us Part I will release March 28 on PC. Pre-orders are live across Steam and Epic Games Store at Rs. 3,999.

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • On par with Part II, if not beyond
  • Centuries ahead of PS4 Pro version
  • Improved enemy AI behaviour
  • New Permadeath feature
  • Bad
  • Priced as a new PS5 game
  • No upgrade options for PS3, PS4 owners
  • No 4K at 60fps, or ray-tracing
  • No multiplayer
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part I review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: the last of us, tlou, the last of us part i, the last of us part 1, the last of us part 1 pc, the last of us part 1 pc release date, the last of us part 1 pc delayed, naughty dog, sony, playstation, playstation 5, ps5, steam, epic games store, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
