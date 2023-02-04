The Last of Us Part I's PC port has been delayed by three weeks. In a tweet, developer Naughty Dog confirmed that the much-awaited emotional, zombie-killing survivor game, which was originally set to drop on March 3, will now release on March 28. The studio claims that the additional time will be used to ensure a polished experience at launch that is devoid of bugs or optimisation issues. The delay was partly prompted by the success surrounding HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, with Naughty Dog not wanting to tarnish its reputation by pushing out a port that's a little rough around the edges.

“We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last of Us these last few weeks. Hearing your love for the HBO adaptation, seeing your beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike floors us every day,” the open letter from Naughty Dog reads. “And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part 1 PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards.” The developer has yet to reveal the system requirements and new PC-specific features that would normally one-up the PS5 version — launched in September, last year — which improved upon the graphics and loading times.

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 Review: Absolutely Gorgeous, but Overpriced

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

But if past PlayStation–PC ports are anything to go by — which have been consistent — players can expect unlocked framerates, support for ultra-wide monitors, and other technical perks tailored to graphics cards. The story, however, remains the same as the original 2013 version, wherein you track the journey of a hardened survivor Joel, who is tasked with smuggling a teenager Ellie across a post-pandemic US, swarming with infected mutants. By grappling with their grief and overcoming eccentric survivors, the pair eventually assume a father-daughter relationship, rekindling a light of hope in Joel's unhappy mind.

Throughout its marketing drive for the PS5 launch, Sony seemed quite aggressive in making people understand that The Last of Us Part I was a full-blown remake built from the ground up. Even then, the Rs. 4,999/ $70 price tag seemed overpriced to fans — especially those who played the previous versions. There are three variants now — the original 2013 Last of Us, the PS4 remaster, and now a remake. A game so good, Naughty Dog couldn't resist giving it some touch-ups and releasing it all over again. The Last of Us Part I not only improved upon its visuals but added AI (enemy) upgrades, so they behaved similarly to the ones featured in the critically-acclaimed gory sequel, The Last of Us Part II. A permadeath mode was also included for the gaming masochists out there, alongside over 60 accessibility features, aimed at those suffering from visual, auditory, or motor challenges.

In celebration of the HBO series' debut last month, The Last of Us Part I was made available as a two-hour free trial to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. Those who are on the fence about getting this game can take it for a test drive and make a well-informed decision if the upgrades are worth the full price. A PS Plus Deluxe subscription costs Rs. 849 per month. Meanwhile, HBO renewed The Last of Us series for a second season, which will chart the events of The Last of Us Part II game.

The Last of Us Part I will release March 28 on PC. Pre-orders are live across Steam and Epic Games Store at Rs. 3,999.