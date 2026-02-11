Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade beginning next month, the company announced on Tuesday. Developed by Cornfox & Brothers, it is the highly anticipated new chapter in the popular action-RPG-adventure franchise, set nearly a thousand years after the events of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. Apple has highlighted the title as one of the key additions to Apple Arcade's March lineup, positioning it as a flagship RPG experience for the platform.

Oceanhorn 3 and Other New Titles on Apple Arcade

In a newsroom post, Apple announced that Oceanhorn 3 will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro, and Apple TV via Apple Arcade, beginning March 5. It will offer console-quality visuals and support for controllers on compatible devices. As part of the Apple Arcade subscription service, the game will be launched without ads or in-app purchases.

Developer Cornfox & Brothers revealed that the action-RPG-adventure will continue the series' action role-playing formula, blending real-time combat, puzzle-solving, and exploration across a vast fantasy world. The game is set about a thousand years after the events of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, as players once again explore the world of Gaia, now facing a new threat rising from the mysterious Shadow Sea.

Oceanhorn 3 introduces a refined combat system and larger-scale environments, with improved traversal options both on land and at sea. As per the developer, naval exploration remains a core component of the Oceanhorn experience. Players can sail across open waters, discover islands, and uncover hidden secrets.

Developer Cornfox & Brothers has also teased expanded dungeons and boss encounters designed for Apple hardware.

In addition to Oceanhorn 3, Apple also confirmed the imminent arrival of several additional titles on Apple Arcade in March. These include Pocket Love!+, a life simulator where players and their partners can move into a new home with their favourite pet; Flow Free+, the popular puzzle game that involves connecting matching colours with pipes, and Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story+, where they can run a sweets shop with the popular manga character Doraemon.

The aforementioned titles are expected to arrive alongside Oceanhorn 3 as part of the iPhone maker's periodic content refresh next month.