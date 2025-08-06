Technology News
English Edition
  • Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for August Announced: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Rain World and More

Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for August Announced: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Rain World and More

Assassin's Creed Mirage was released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 August 2025 13:14 IST
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for August Announced: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Rain World and More

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set in 9th-century Baghdad

Highlights
  • Xbox Game Pass will also add DLC content for Sea of Thieves next week
  • An early access trial for EA Sports Madden NFL 26 will also be available
  • Anthem, Farming Simulator 22, Persona 3 Reload will leave Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass is adding Assassin's Creed Mirage as part of the first wave of games joining the service in August. The action-adventure game, which served as a prequel spin-off to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, will be available on PC, Xbox consoles, and Xbox Cloud from August 7. Other titles coming to Game Pass in the first half of August include survival-platformer Rain World, sci-fi RPG Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, and third-person shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite. In addition to a few other games, Game Pass members will also get DLC content, new updates, and in-game benefits.

Xbox Game Pass Titles for August Announced

In a post on Xbox Wire Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage would join its game subscription service on August 7. The headlining Game Pass title for the first half of this month was released in 2023 as a shorter spin-off that traces the early years of Basim, an assassin and a non-playable character in AC Valhalla.

Mirage is set in 9th-century Baghdad and takes the approach of older Assassin's Creed games to tell a concentrated story in a smaller open-world setting. The game will be available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers across PC, Xbox, and Cloud devices from August 7.

assassins creed mirage mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage serves as a prequel spin-off to Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Rain World joined Game Pass on August 5 and is now available to play. In this indie survival title, you play as a cat-like creature, “slugcat”, that must survive in a ruined ecosystem, braving predators and harsh environments. The platformer is available to Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Standard members.

On Wednesday (August 6), Game Pass adds four games: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, MechWarrior 5: Clans, and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap. All four titles will now be available with Game Pass Standard on Xbox Series S/X.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite joins Game Pass on August 12. The co-op shooting game, set in the universe of Alien, puts players into the shoes of veteran soldiers tasked with containing a deadly Xenomorph threat. The game joins the service the same day as Alien: Earth TV series begins streaming on Hulu (JioHotstar in India).

Finally, Game Pass will add 9 Kings in preview on PC on August 14. The strategy title was released in early access in May and will be available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Members will also get an early access trial for the upcoming EA Sports Madden NFL 26 this week, and access to Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced and Sea of Thieves: Season 17 next week.

Microsoft also announced the titles leaving Game Pass library this month. Anthem, Farming Simulator 22, and Persona 3 Reload will leave the service on August 15.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Comment

