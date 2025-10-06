Technology News
Ubisoft Shares First Look at Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory Update; Full Reveal Set for October 6

The Valley of Memory update will add a new story chapter and missions, a new location, and other gameplay improvements to Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 October 2025 15:20 IST
Ubisoft Shares First Look at Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory Update; Full Reveal Set for October 6

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The Valley of Memory update will be available for free to owners of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage was released in 2023
  • Valley of Memory DLC will be set in 9th century AlUla
  • The full reveal will be livestreamed on Ubisoft's YouTube and Twitch
Ubisoft has shared a first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory, a free major update for the 2023 game that is set to release later this year. The company will fully reveal the expansion on Monday. The update will mark the return of Basim, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Ubisoft announced its plans for a free AC Mirage DLC in August, confirming the game would get a new story chapter and location.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Free Update Set for Full Reveal

The Valley of Memory update was teased with a brief trailer on Sunday, showing a desert landscape and Basim. A full reveal is scheduled for October 6 at 9am PT / 6pm CEST (9:30 pm IST) on Ubisoft's YouTube and Twitch channels. The company will likely share more details about the update and its release date at the reveal.

Assassin's Creed Mirage's free update will mark two years of the game. It is confirmed to add a new story chapter and missions, a new location, and other gameplay improvements to the open world title. Valley of Memory will be set in 9th century AlUla, an ancient Arabian oasis city, Ubisoft had confirmed in its initial announcement. In the newly released teaser, the tombs of Hegra, a popular archeological site in AlUla, can be seen.

The DLC will be available for free to owners of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Last month, Ubisoft also launched an expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows. The Claws of Awaji DLC introduces a new map region, new story, weapons, armour, and legendary gear. The expansion is available for free to players who pre-ordered the base game. The DLC adds over 10 hours of new content to AC Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Mirage was released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on October 5, 2023. The game, set in 9th century Baghdad, tells the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a side character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and traces his journey from a common street thief to a master assassin. AC Mirage focusses on the series' throwback stealth formula contrary to recent open-world RPG style Assassin's Creed games.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Mirage, Valley of Memory, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
