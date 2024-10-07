Assassin's Creed Mirage is finally coming to Steam a year after its launch. Ubisoft has announced that the action-adventure title will be available on Valve's platform later this month. While a release date is not yet confirmed, the Steam page for the game is now live. Assassin's Creed Mirage was earlier available on PC via Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft store.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Headed to Steam

Ubisoft confirmed in a post on X Saturday that Assassin's Creed Mirage would be released on Steam in October. “As we celebrate one year since launch, we can't wait to welcome more fans to our back to the roots experience set in 9th century Baghdad,” the publisher said in the post. The game can be now wishlisted on Steam.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming to Steam later this month.



As we celebrate one year since launch, we can't wait to welcome more fans to our back to the roots experience set in 9th century Baghdad.

The studio has been releasing its recent games on PC via its own store and Epic Games Store, with a delayed launch on Steam. Ubisoft, however, is set to change that strategy with the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows. Last month, the company announced that it was delaying the next Assassin's Creed title, initially scheduled to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025. Ubisoft also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows would be available day one on Steam. “The game will mark the return of our new releases on Steam Day 1,” the company said.

Assassin's Creed Mirage shrunk the scope of its open world and story to deliver a relatively shorter experience reminiscent of early games in the series. It follows the story of Basim, a crafty street thief in ninth-century Baghdad, who joins the Hidden Ones and becomes an assassin. The game was first released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC (via Ubisoft and Epic Games Store) on October 25, 2023.

Ubisoft brought Assassin's Creed Mirage to iPhone and iPad devices earlier this year on June 6. The game can be downloaded and played on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M1 chip or later.

Ubisoft Exploring Buyout

Last month, Ubisoft launched Star Wars Outlaws, but said the game failed to meet its expectations. With the disappointing performance of Outlaws and the delay hitting Assassin's Creed Shadows, the company also revised its financial targets for FY 2024-25.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that shareholder Tencent and Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family were considering options, including a potential buyout of the French video game developer after it lost more than half its market value in 2023.

On Monday, Ubisoft acknowledged the report and said it “regularly reviews all its strategic options.”