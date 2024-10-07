Technology News
Assassin's Creed Mirage Coming to Steam in October, Ubisoft Confirms

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launched on iPhone and iPad devices earlier this year on June 6.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 October 2024 17:34 IST
Assassin's Creed Mirage Coming to Steam in October, Ubisoft Confirms

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage was first released October 5, 2024

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage released on Apple devices on June 6
  • The game is set in ninth-century Baghdad
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed
Assassin's Creed Mirage is finally coming to Steam a year after its launch. Ubisoft has announced that the action-adventure title will be available on Valve's platform later this month. While a release date is not yet confirmed, the Steam page for the game is now live. Assassin's Creed Mirage was earlier available on PC via Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft store.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Headed to Steam

Ubisoft confirmed in a post on X Saturday that Assassin's Creed Mirage would be released on Steam in October. “As we celebrate one year since launch, we can't wait to welcome more fans to our back to the roots experience set in 9th century Baghdad,” the publisher said in the post. The game can be now wishlisted on Steam.

The studio has been releasing its recent games on PC via its own store and Epic Games Store, with a delayed launch on Steam. Ubisoft, however, is set to change that strategy with the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows. Last month, the company announced that it was delaying the next Assassin's Creed title, initially scheduled to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025. Ubisoft also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows would be available day one on Steam. “The game will mark the return of our new releases on Steam Day 1,” the company said.

Assassin's Creed Mirage shrunk the scope of its open world and story to deliver a relatively shorter experience reminiscent of early games in the series. It follows the story of Basim, a crafty street thief in ninth-century Baghdad, who joins the Hidden Ones and becomes an assassin. The game was first released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC (via Ubisoft and Epic Games Store) on October 25, 2023.

Ubisoft brought Assassin's Creed Mirage to iPhone and iPad devices earlier this year on June 6. The game can be downloaded and played on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M1 chip or later.

Ubisoft Exploring Buyout

Last month, Ubisoft launched Star Wars Outlaws, but said the game failed to meet its expectations. With the disappointing performance of Outlaws and the delay hitting Assassin's Creed Shadows, the company also revised its financial targets for FY 2024-25.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that shareholder Tencent and Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family were considering options, including a potential buyout of the French video game developer after it lost more than half its market value in 2023.

On Monday, Ubisoft acknowledged the report and said it “regularly reviews all its strategic options.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Tighter scope
  • Baghdad is dense and lively
  • Stealth is back
  • Effective and clunky combat
  • No icon clutter on map
  • Bad
  • Dull story and characters
  • Stiff voice acting
  • Repetitive, non-challenging gameplay loop
  • Dumb enemy AI
  • Overpowered skill tree
  • Lack of Tool variety
  • Lack of regional diversity in map
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Mirage review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Assassins Creed Mirage, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft, Steam, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
