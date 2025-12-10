Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in December

Assassin's Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in December

Both games will reportedly join Game Catalogue on December 16.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 December 2025 19:54 IST
Assassin's Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in December

Photo Credit: Koei Tecmo/ Team Ninja

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was released on March 3, 2023

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage received a free DLC in November
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a Soulslike action-RPG
  • Skate Story was added to PS Plus Game Catalogue on December 8
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Mirage is reportedly coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. That's according to a leak that has revealed two games coming to the subscription service in December. In addition to Mirage, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members will reportedly get action-RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty this month.

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles Leak

Prominent leaker Billbil-kun, who has a track record for accurate scoops on games and gaming hardware, claimed Wednesday in a Dealabs report that Assassin's Creed Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty would be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue in December.

According to the tipster, the two games will join PS Plus on December 16. Details on the rest of the Game Catalogue lineup for the month aren't available yet. The leaker also claimed that Soulcalibur III would be added to Classics Catalogue, available only to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members, this month.

Assassin's Creed Mirage received a free DLC, titled Valley of Memory, last month. The update added a new story chapter, a new map region, new weapons and gears, and gameplay improvements.

Mirage launched on October 5, 2023, while Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja's Soulslike action-RPG, was released on March 3, 2023.

Sony has not yet confirmed the PS Plus Game Catalogue slate for December. The month's PS Plus Essential lineup, however, is live. All subscribers can now add Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Neon White, and Synduality Echo of Ada to their libraries.

December is shaping up to be a big month for PS Plus Game Catalog. On December 2, the subscription service added Red Dead Redemption's newly released PS5 version as a day one launch title. On December 8, Game Catalogue added another day one launch title in Skate Story, a visually striking skateboarding title from indie developer Sam Eng.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, PS Plus, Game Catalog, Sony, Assassins Creed Mirage, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 to Miss Camera Upgrades as Company Focuses on Price Control: Report

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in December
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  2. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
  4. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
  5. Diesel Ultrahuman Ring With Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  6. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Realme Narzo 90 Series Display, Battery Specifications Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Miss Camera Upgrades to Keep Prices in Check
  9. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  10. Inside Apple Noida: First Look at Delhi-NCR's Brand New Apple Store
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in December
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 to Miss Camera Upgrades as Company Focuses on Price Control: Report
  3. Realme Narzo 90 Series Display, Battery Specifications Confirmed Ahead of December 16 Launch in India
  4. Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser
  5. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More
  6. Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Listing: Report
  7. Google Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Over AI Overviews, YouTube
  8. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Can This Love Be Translated is Coming Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  10. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »