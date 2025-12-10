Assassin's Creed Mirage is reportedly coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. That's according to a leak that has revealed two games coming to the subscription service in December. In addition to Mirage, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members will reportedly get action-RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty this month.

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles Leak

Prominent leaker Billbil-kun, who has a track record for accurate scoops on games and gaming hardware, claimed Wednesday in a Dealabs report that Assassin's Creed Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty would be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue in December.

According to the tipster, the two games will join PS Plus on December 16. Details on the rest of the Game Catalogue lineup for the month aren't available yet. The leaker also claimed that Soulcalibur III would be added to Classics Catalogue, available only to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members, this month.

Assassin's Creed Mirage received a free DLC, titled Valley of Memory, last month. The update added a new story chapter, a new map region, new weapons and gears, and gameplay improvements.

Mirage launched on October 5, 2023, while Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja's Soulslike action-RPG, was released on March 3, 2023.

Sony has not yet confirmed the PS Plus Game Catalogue slate for December. The month's PS Plus Essential lineup, however, is live. All subscribers can now add Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Neon White, and Synduality Echo of Ada to their libraries.

December is shaping up to be a big month for PS Plus Game Catalog. On December 2, the subscription service added Red Dead Redemption's newly released PS5 version as a day one launch title. On December 8, Game Catalogue added another day one launch title in Skate Story, a visually striking skateboarding title from indie developer Sam Eng.