OnePlus Pad 3 India Launch Date Announced; to Be Available in Frosted Silver and Storm Blue Colourways

OnePlus Pad 3 was unveiled in India in June with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, alongside the OnePlus 13s.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 12:04 IST
OnePlus Pad 3 (pictured) is compatible with the OnePlus Smart Keyboard

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 3 packs a 12,140mAh battery with 80W charging support
  • The tablet is claimed to support 120fps gameplay
  • The OnePlus Pad 3 supports LHDC audio codec and has eight speakers
OnePlus Pad 3 was unveiled in India in June alongside the OnePlus 13s. At the time, the company did not reveal the availability details of the tablet. The OnePlus Pad 3 sale date in India has finally been announced. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM. It carries a 12,140mAh battery and a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification.

OnePlus Pad 3 India Sale Date, Availability

The OnePlus Pad 3 will go on sale in India starting September 5 at 12pm IST via the official website, the company confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The price of the tablet will likely be revealed on the same day. It will be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, in Frosted Silver and Storm Blue colourways.

OnePlus Pad 3 Features, Specifications

Unveiled in India in June, the OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 600 nits peak brightness level, a 540Hz touch sampling rate and a TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. The company says that it supports gaming at 120fps. 

OnePlus confirms that the Pad 3 supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. It supports Google Gemini, Circle to Search and OnePlus AI features like AI Translation, AI Summary, AI Write and AI Speak.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Pad 3 has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It is equipped with eight speakers, which support the LHDC audio codec and arrive with a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. It features graphene composite vapour chambers for thermal management.

The OnePlus Pad 3 packs a 12,140mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and USB Type-C connectivity. The tablet is compatible with the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard. It measures 289.61×209.66×5.97mm and weighs 675g.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
