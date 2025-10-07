Ubisoft fully revealed Valley of Memory, the free update to Assassin's Creed Mirage, on Monday. The expansion, which adds a new story chapter, a new location, and more, will launch on November 18 across PC and consoles. The DLC marks two years of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which was released in October 2023. Valley of Memory will take place in the 9th-century Arabian oasis city of AlUla.

The free expansion was fully revealed during a livestream on Monday after Ubisoft confirmed the official itle of the DLC over the weekend. Valley of Memory has been developed by Ubisoft teams in Bordeaux and Paris, with support from Ubisoft Bucarest, Ubisoft Da Nang, and Ubisoft Montpellier.

Valley of Memory will offer up to six hours of additional content, Ubisoft said. The story expansion, which will be available for free to players who own Assassin's Creed Mirage, takes place before the final events of the main game.

“Taking place before the main adventure's finale, Valley of Memory kicks off when Basim learns that his long-lost father might still be alive in AlUla. Basim decides to go on a journey to see if the rumors hold any truth, only to discover that the valley of AlUla is threatened by a dangerous band of robbers and his father is missing,” Ubisoft said in an update on its website.

Valley of Memory New Features

The DLC takes place in 9th-century AlUla, a valley in the Arabian desert, where players will be able to explore places like the old town, the tombs of Hegra, Musa Ibn Musayr fortress, and the Valley of the Stones. The expansion will also bring a host of gameplay improvements.

Following the update, all black box missions and contracts in Assassin's Creed Mirage and the Valley of Memory DLC will be replayable after players complete them once. These will be accessible via the Animus Sequences section on the objective board or directly in the game world.

The DLC also brings yet another parkour update to the game. Players will be able to toggle on a new manual jump ability. Ubisoft is also adding a new control scheme for a better parkour experience. Side and back ejects, which were later added to the game in a parkour update, will also be customisable.

Other features include new skill and tool customisation, two new difficulty levels, and more.

The Valley of Memory update launches on November 18 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.