Assassin's Creed Mirage, the open-world action-adventure title from Ubisoft, will launch on iOS devices on June 6, the studio has announced. First announced for Apple devices in September last year, Assassin's Creed Mirage will arrive on the App Store for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later, making it the first console Assassin's Creed title that can be played natively on mobile devices.

According to Ubisoft, Mirage will be free to download and play for 90 minutes from Apple's App Store. The full game will cost users $49.99, or roughly Rs. 4,174. The full version of the game will support universal purchase, which means the game will be playable on both iPhone and iPad once full access is unlocked with a single in-app purchase.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is currently up for pre-order on the App Store. Ubisoft also confirmed that the game will support cross-progression and cross-save through Ubisoft Connect, allowing players to transfer their progress across all available platforms.

The iPhone and iPad version of the game has been developed by Ubisoft Sofia and promises to deliver the same experience as the console version. Ubisoft said that game controls have also been adapted to the iPhone and iPad touch screens, but users can always play the game with a compatible controller for a better experience.

Mirage was first announced for iPhone and iPad alongside three other games at Apple's Wonderlust event in September last year, where the tech giant unveiled its iPhone 15 lineup. The game was initially slated for an early 2024 release but is now coming out on Apple platforms on June 6. iPhone 15 Pro models and M1 and above iPad models have already seen the release of triple-A games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding.

Assassin's Creed Mirage was launched on October 5 across PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set in 9th century Baghdad, putting players in the shoes of Basim, a young street thief who joins the Hidden Ones and rises through the ranks to become a Master Assassin.

