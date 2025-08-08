Technology News
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Hits Over 3,30,000 Concurrent Players on Steam With Servers at Full Capacity

Early Access to Battlefield 6's first open beta began on August 7.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 August 2025 15:57 IST
Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 open beta will be available to all players from August 9

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10
  • The game's second open beta will launch on August 14
  • Battlefield 6's first open beta features three maps and five modes
Battlefield 6's first open beta went live in early access on Thursday, and going by the number of players queuing up to play the game, it seems EA has a bona fide hit on its hands. The game's servers are at full capacity with over 300,000 concurrent players logging in to try out the open beta on Steam. EA has said it is working on a “substantial increase” in Battlefield 6 server capacity. The game's first open beta is currently available to players who have early access, before going live for all players this weekend.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Early Access Now Live 

According to SteamDB charts, Battlefield 6 open beta hit a peak concurrent player count of 3,34,549 on Steam Thursday, hours after early access went live. At the time of writing, over 1,45,000 players are in the game. The concurrent player numbers across all platforms are likely much higher, considering early access to the first open beta is available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, as well.

Players who signed up for Battlefield Labs before July 21 or are EA Play Pro subscribers received early access to the first open beta on Thursday, August 7. It will open for all players this weekend, from August 9 to August 10.

Many players are reporting busy servers and long queues after logging in to Battlefield 6. EA, too, acknowledged the issue on Thursday and said it was working to increase server capacity.

“The team is now working on a substantial increase in server capacity, which will reduce your time in the queue. Thank you for your continued patience as we work to get as many of you into the game as soon as possible,” the official Battlefield Comms handle posted on X.

The server issues seem to have improved since then. EA said it was seeing signs of queue numbers returning to suitable levels and times. “Thank you for your patience as we worked to mitigate the issue. We'll continue to keep an eye on queues and server capacity, and will follow up where needed,” the publisher added.

Players have also reported matchmaking and login issues, infinite loading screens, and some other bugs. EA said it was investigating the reports and working on fixes. The company also published a list of known issues with details and workarounds when the open beta went live in early access on Thursday.

Players who log in to the first open beta on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series S/X will have access to three maps and five multiplayer modes, along with a host of challenges. The second open beta, which starts on August 14, will add one more map and three modes to the roster from the first open beta.

Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10. Pre-orders for the military shooter are live across supported storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, the EA App, and PlayStation and Xbox stores.

Comments

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
