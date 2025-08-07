Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access

Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access

On Steam, over 20,000 concurrent players have logged on to Battlefield 6's open beta before early access kicks off.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 August 2025 12:53 IST
Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 will release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 10

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 first open beta begins August 9 for all players
  • The fi open beta will feature three maps and five multiplayer modes
  • Battlefield 6 is available to pre-order on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
Advertisement

Battlefield 6 has been hotly anticipated by eager fans waiting for a new entry in the series for nearly four years. And that anticipation is reflected in the number of players queuing up for the game's first open beta, over two months before the game fully launches in October. Early access to the first Battlefield 6 beta hasn't even kicked off and over 20,000 players have concurrently logged in to the game on Steam, waiting to test its multiplayer maps and modes.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Begins August 7

According to SteamDB charts, the first Battlefield 6 open beta has registered a peak concurrent player count of 24,879 on Steam, and that's even before it has gone live. Early access to the first open beta begins Thursday, August 7 at 8:00 UTC (1 am PT or 1:30 pm IST). Once it's live, thousands more will likely join the fray. The number of players will likely be much bigger when we consider PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users jumping into the beta.

Players logging in to the open beta have reported busy servers, too. One such user posted a screenshot on Reddit that showed Battlefield 6 game servers as full and their open beta queue position as 48,880.

Pre-loading for Battlefield 6 open beta began on Monday across PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Early access is available to players who signed up for Battlefield Labs before July 31 or are EA Play Pro subscribers. For everyone else, Battlefield 6's first open beta weekend begins August 9 and ends August 10. The game's second open beta will be held next week from August 14 to August 17.

Earlier this week, EA detailed the maps, modes, and challenges that will be available in Battlefield 6 open beta ahead of the game's full launch. The first open beta will feature three maps — Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, and Iberian Offensive — and five multiplayer game modes — Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough, Breakthrough, Domination, and King of the Hill.

The second open beta will add one more map and two new modes to the ones available during the first weekend.

Battlefield 6 is set to launch PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10. The military shooter, which serves as the first Battlefield title in nearly four years, is also available to pre-order across supported storefronts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, Battlefield, EA, Battlefield 6 Open Beta, Steam, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Related Stories

Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  2. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Attracts Thousands Ahead of Early Access
  3. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  4. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series Design Leaks; Might Arrive With AI Camera Features
  6. Xiaomi's Refreshed Redmi Logo Will Debut With This Phone on August 19
  7. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
  9. Poco M7 Plus Price Teased; Confirmed to Feature Silicon Carbon Battery
  10. From ProMotion Display to Thin Profile, What to Expect from iPhone 17 Air
#Latest Stories
  1. Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries
  2. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
  3. Instagram Map With Location Sharing Rolls Out Alongside TikTok-Inspired Friends Tab and Reposts
  4. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked; New Lineup Said to Offer Camera Coach Feature
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series to Offer Gemini-Powered Conversational Photo Editing Feature: Report
  6. iPhone 17 Air Leaks: From 120Hz ProMotion Display to 5.5mm Thin Form Factor, What to Expect
  7. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Earth’s Oldest Impact Crater Turns Out to Be Much Younger, Scientists Reveal in New Study
  9. NASA's TRACERS Satellites Begin Solar Wind Study Despite SV1 Glitch
  10. Scientists Explore Role of Space Radiation in Powering Alien Microbial Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »