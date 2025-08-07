Battlefield 6 has been hotly anticipated by eager fans waiting for a new entry in the series for nearly four years. And that anticipation is reflected in the number of players queuing up for the game's first open beta, over two months before the game fully launches in October. Early access to the first Battlefield 6 beta hasn't even kicked off and over 20,000 players have concurrently logged in to the game on Steam, waiting to test its multiplayer maps and modes.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Begins August 7

According to SteamDB charts, the first Battlefield 6 open beta has registered a peak concurrent player count of 24,879 on Steam, and that's even before it has gone live. Early access to the first open beta begins Thursday, August 7 at 8:00 UTC (1 am PT or 1:30 pm IST). Once it's live, thousands more will likely join the fray. The number of players will likely be much bigger when we consider PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users jumping into the beta.

Players logging in to the open beta have reported busy servers, too. One such user posted a screenshot on Reddit that showed Battlefield 6 game servers as full and their open beta queue position as 48,880.

Pre-loading for Battlefield 6 open beta began on Monday across PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Early access is available to players who signed up for Battlefield Labs before July 31 or are EA Play Pro subscribers. For everyone else, Battlefield 6's first open beta weekend begins August 9 and ends August 10. The game's second open beta will be held next week from August 14 to August 17.

Earlier this week, EA detailed the maps, modes, and challenges that will be available in Battlefield 6 open beta ahead of the game's full launch. The first open beta will feature three maps — Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, and Iberian Offensive — and five multiplayer game modes — Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough, Breakthrough, Domination, and King of the Hill.

The second open beta will add one more map and two new modes to the ones available during the first weekend.

Battlefield 6 is set to launch PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10. The military shooter, which serves as the first Battlefield title in nearly four years, is also available to pre-order across supported storefronts.