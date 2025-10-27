Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode Is Reportedly Called 'RedSec', Will Launch on October 28

Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode Is Reportedly Called 'RedSec', Will Launch on October 28

EA has not yet shared a release date for Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode, but a leak claims it's coming alongside Season 1.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 October 2025 15:39 IST
Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode Is Reportedly Called 'RedSec', Will Launch on October 28

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 season 1 begins October 28
  • The Battle Royale mode will feature vehicles, environmental destruction
  • EA has not yet shared the release date for the Battle Royale mode
Advertisement

Battlefield 6 could get a Battle Royale mode as early as this week. While EA has not shared a release date for the popular mode coming to Battlefield 6, a new leak claims it will be part of the Season 1 update that hits the game on October 28. The first phase of Season 1 post-launch content is confirmed to include a new map, a 4v4 multiplayer mode, weapons, and more.

A popular channel noted for leaks and updates on Call of Duty claimed on X Friday that Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode was called ‘Battlefield: RedSec'. The mode, which EA has detailed in its previous updates, will launch alongside the first phase of Season 1 content for Battlefield 6, ModernWarzone claimed.

EA will reportedly not release a trailer for the Battle Royale mode beforehand and will shadow drop (release a piece of content without a prior announcement) the mode on October 28.

The information was reportedly datamined from the EA app by a separate Battlefield dedicated updates channel, One Battlefield. According to the leak, EA is reportedly preparing a new content drop for Battlefield 6, codenamed “Granite”, in addition to the confirmed Season 1 content.

Battlefield Battle Royale Details

Further leaks have pointed to some of the features that could be present in Battlefield 6's upcoming Battle Royale mode. According to information shared with Modern Warzone, the mode will be free-to-play, just like Call of Duty's Battle Royale mode, Warzone. The mode will reportedly feature proximity chat feature.

On Sunday, Modern Warzone claimed that Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode would launch with playlists for Duos and Squads (four-player) team sizes. The 100-player mode could thus include either 25 teams of four players or 50 two-player teams in every match of.

EA, too, shared an update on the game's upcoming Battle Royale mode on Friday, confirming changes coming to the mode. In a community update on X, the company said that Battlefield's BR mode would include an adjusted time-to-kill for close range shooting, armour plates, fixes to environments, and rebalanced vehicles.

Ahead of Battlefield 6's launch, EA had said that the upcoming Battle Royale mode would stay true to the game's experience. The mode is confirmed to include vehicles and environmental destruction.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The game has already sold over seven million copies across all platforms. Battlefield 6's first season of post-launch content kicks off on October 28, bringing a new map, mode, weapons, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, EA, Battlefield, Battlefield Battle Royale
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OpenAI Could Show Ads on ChatGPT Based on What It Knows About You: Report

Related Stories

Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode Is Reportedly Called 'RedSec', Will Launch on October 28
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Teased to Launch in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  3. OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Price Leaks Hours Ahead of China Launch
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  5. Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  6. Bitcoin Surges Past $115,500 As Market Optimism Builds Ahead Of Fed Meet
  7. Bharat Taxi Launch: What You Must Know About Govt-Backed Uber, Ola Rival
  8. Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode is Reportedly Coming This Week
  9. OpenAI Could Show Ads on ChatGPT Based on What It Knows About You
  10. New Images of Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Show a Giant Jet Shooting Toward the Sun
#Latest Stories
  1. Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Turbo Reportedly in Development With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip and 8,000mAh Battery; India Launch Tipped
  3. Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode Is Reportedly Called 'RedSec', Will Launch on October 28
  4. OpenAI Could Show Ads on ChatGPT Based on What It Knows About You: Report
  5. Mecturing Mop X2 With 15,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date Confirmed: See Expected Specifications, Price
  7. Apple Plans to Show More Ads in Maps App by Next Year: Report
  8. Google Testing New App Bubbling Feature to Improve Multitasking on Android Tablets: Report
  9. Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Extends Rally Above $115,500 as Market Optimism Builds Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »