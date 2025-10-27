Battlefield 6 could get a Battle Royale mode as early as this week. While EA has not shared a release date for the popular mode coming to Battlefield 6, a new leak claims it will be part of the Season 1 update that hits the game on October 28. The first phase of Season 1 post-launch content is confirmed to include a new map, a 4v4 multiplayer mode, weapons, and more.

A popular channel noted for leaks and updates on Call of Duty claimed on X Friday that Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode was called ‘Battlefield: RedSec'. The mode, which EA has detailed in its previous updates, will launch alongside the first phase of Season 1 content for Battlefield 6, ModernWarzone claimed.

EA will reportedly not release a trailer for the Battle Royale mode beforehand and will shadow drop (release a piece of content without a prior announcement) the mode on October 28.

EXCLUSIVE: The F2P Battlefield 6 battle royale is officially named “Battlefield: RedSec”.



Releasing October 28th as previously reported, however it looks like there won't be any trailers or official announcements until the 28th itself instead of a day before.



Full on shadowdrop pic.twitter.com/blP6NQR3jW — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 24, 2025

The information was reportedly datamined from the EA app by a separate Battlefield dedicated updates channel, One Battlefield. According to the leak, EA is reportedly preparing a new content drop for Battlefield 6, codenamed “Granite”, in addition to the confirmed Season 1 content.

Battlefield Battle Royale Details

Further leaks have pointed to some of the features that could be present in Battlefield 6's upcoming Battle Royale mode. According to information shared with Modern Warzone, the mode will be free-to-play, just like Call of Duty's Battle Royale mode, Warzone. The mode will reportedly feature proximity chat feature.

On Sunday, Modern Warzone claimed that Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode would launch with playlists for Duos and Squads (four-player) team sizes. The 100-player mode could thus include either 25 teams of four players or 50 two-player teams in every match of.

EA, too, shared an update on the game's upcoming Battle Royale mode on Friday, confirming changes coming to the mode. In a community update on X, the company said that Battlefield's BR mode would include an adjusted time-to-kill for close range shooting, armour plates, fixes to environments, and rebalanced vehicles.

Ahead of Battlefield 6's launch, EA had said that the upcoming Battle Royale mode would stay true to the game's experience. The mode is confirmed to include vehicles and environmental destruction.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The game has already sold over seven million copies across all platforms. Battlefield 6's first season of post-launch content kicks off on October 28, bringing a new map, mode, weapons, and more.