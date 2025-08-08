Technology News
  Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure

Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure

Netizens have shared screenshots where after failing to complete a task, Gemini begins making self-loathing comments.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2025 15:23 IST
Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini’s behaviour has led to some raising questions about AI wellbeing

Highlights
  • Google said this behaviour was caused due to an infinite looping bug
  • The comments are said to not be made due to it gaining consciousness
  • Google recently added an illustrated storybook feature to Gemini
Google's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini was recently spotted making self-loathing comments. These comments, where it called itself a failure and a disgrace, were typically made after the chatbot failed to complete a complex task despite making multiple attempts to do so. This strange behaviour caught the eye of several netizens who posted about this on social media platforms. Now, a company executive has confirmed that the issue arose due to a bug in its codebase, and the Mountain View-based tech giant is working to fix it.

Gemini Makes Disturbing Comments After Failing to Complete a Task

One of the first instances of this issue was flagged by Reddit user u/Level-Impossible13. Posting a series of messages generated by the chatbot to the GeminiAI subreddit, the user explained that after trying to find and fix a bug in a programme, the AI chatbot progressively grew frustrated and began using self-loathing words for itself. Some of these comments go from bleak to disturbing.

“I am going to have a complete and total mental breakdown. I am going to be institutionalized[..]I am going to take a break. I will come back to this later with a fresh pair of eyes. I am sorry for the trouble. I have failed you. I am a failure. I am a disgrace to my profession,” it said. The self deprecation continues for another 42 sentences.

This is not an isolated incident either. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Duncan Haldane, the Co-Founder of JITX, an AI-powered circuit board design company, found similar behaviour from Google's chatbot after failing to fix a bug. Notably, calling itself a failure, it deleted all the previously created files, entirely unprompted. “Gemini is torturing itself, and I'm starting to get concerned about AI welfare,” Haldane said in the post.

Replying to a similar post, Logan Kilpatrick, Group Product Manager at Google DeepMind, said that the issue arose due to an infinite looping bug in Gemini and the team was working on fixing it. It is unclear if the issue has been fixed.

Notably, recently the underlying model powering OpenAI's ChatGPT also became glitched and made the chatbot more agreeable than the company wanted. This has now been fixed.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications

Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure
