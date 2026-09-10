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iPhone 18 Pro Series’ A20 Pro Chipset Appears on Multiple Benchmarking Platforms Showing Performance Gains

Apple’s new A20 Pro chipset features two new “Super Cores”.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 September 2026 16:48 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Series’ A20 Pro Chipset Appears on Multiple Benchmarking Platforms Showing Performance Gains

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 18 Pro features an 18-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Apple’s A20 Pro SoC also powered the iPhone Duo
  • Apple claims that the A20 Pro SoC features a seven-core GPU
  • iPhone 18 Pro series features a new vapour chamber solution
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were launched in India and other global markets on Wednesday. The new flagship smartphones are powered by the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest A20 Pro chipset, the same as the one in the iPhone Duo. The iPhone 18 Pro series, with the new SoC, has now been spotted on multiple benchmarking platforms, revealing its performance figures. During the ‘Surprise and Shine' event, Apple announced that the A20 Pro chipset has been fabricated using a new 2nm process. The chipset is claimed to deliver faster graphics performance and increased memory bandwidth, along with features the new Neural Accelerators.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Visits Geekbench and AnTuTu

Gizmochina reports that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the identifiers “iPhone19,2” and “iPhone19,3”, respectively. Moreover, the Pro Max model was also reportedly listed on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform with the same identifier.

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On AnTuTu, the iPhone 18 Pro Max's A20 Pro chipset reportedly managed to score 35,51,073 points in overall performance. Meanwhile, it scored 9,20,410 and 13,97,374 points in AnTuTu's CPU and GPU performance tests, respectively. In the Memory and UX performance tests, the chipset got 4,70,245 and 7,63,044 points, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max's A20 Pro chipset, on the other hand, reportedly managed to score 4,612 points on the single-core performance test and 11,819 points on the multi-core performance test. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro scored 4,719 and 12,677 points on both tests, respectively. The hexa-core chipset was listed with a peak clock speed of up to 4.93GHz. Both phones appeared with 12GB of RAM.

During the launch, Apple revealed that the A20 Pro chipset features a six-core CPU, with two new "Super Cores", delivering 20 percent faster performance, paired with four new efficiency cores. It also gets a seven-core GPU, which is claimed to deliver 40 percent faster graphics performance. The new Neural Accelerators offer 2x faster FP8 performance. The chip also features a dual Neural Engine setup, with a total of 32 cores.

Additionally, the new A20 Pro chipset has been redesigned to attach directly to the upgraded vapour chamber (VC) solution. The VC now has 3x the heat dissipation area, with a new graphite layer and nano twin copper material, redirecting heat away from the display, the company explained.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple A20 Pro Chipset, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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