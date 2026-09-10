iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were launched in India and other global markets on Wednesday. The new flagship smartphones are powered by the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest A20 Pro chipset, the same as the one in the iPhone Duo. The iPhone 18 Pro series, with the new SoC, has now been spotted on multiple benchmarking platforms, revealing its performance figures. During the ‘Surprise and Shine' event, Apple announced that the A20 Pro chipset has been fabricated using a new 2nm process. The chipset is claimed to deliver faster graphics performance and increased memory bandwidth, along with features the new Neural Accelerators.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Visits Geekbench and AnTuTu

Gizmochina reports that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the identifiers “iPhone19,2” and “iPhone19,3”, respectively. Moreover, the Pro Max model was also reportedly listed on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform with the same identifier.

On AnTuTu, the iPhone 18 Pro Max's A20 Pro chipset reportedly managed to score 35,51,073 points in overall performance. Meanwhile, it scored 9,20,410 and 13,97,374 points in AnTuTu's CPU and GPU performance tests, respectively. In the Memory and UX performance tests, the chipset got 4,70,245 and 7,63,044 points, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max's A20 Pro chipset, on the other hand, reportedly managed to score 4,612 points on the single-core performance test and 11,819 points on the multi-core performance test. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro scored 4,719 and 12,677 points on both tests, respectively. The hexa-core chipset was listed with a peak clock speed of up to 4.93GHz. Both phones appeared with 12GB of RAM.

During the launch, Apple revealed that the A20 Pro chipset features a six-core CPU, with two new "Super Cores", delivering 20 percent faster performance, paired with four new efficiency cores. It also gets a seven-core GPU, which is claimed to deliver 40 percent faster graphics performance. The new Neural Accelerators offer 2x faster FP8 performance. The chip also features a dual Neural Engine setup, with a total of 32 cores.

Additionally, the new A20 Pro chipset has been redesigned to attach directly to the upgraded vapour chamber (VC) solution. The VC now has 3x the heat dissipation area, with a new graphite layer and nano twin copper material, redirecting heat away from the display, the company explained.