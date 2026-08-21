Krafton India released a fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on Friday. The BGMI redeem codes allow players to unlock Cyber Icon - Vector and other limited-time in-game rewards for free. A total of 50 redeem codes have been released, which can be claimed through BGMI's official redemption website. The latest code drop arrives as part of the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update, which introduced CarryMinati as a playable character, a custom World of Wonder map, and a dedicated Boss Battle.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21

In a press note, the developer announced that the new redeem codes give BGMI players a chance to unlock the Cyber Icon - Vector, which adds a futuristic, cyber-inspired appearance to the weapon. Other in-game rewards like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash) can also be claimed.

Krafton India says that the codes are only valid until September 25. Thus, players should redeem them as early as possible since each code can only be used by a limited number of players.

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How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward process. Instead of entering them inside the BGMI game, players need to navigate to the Krafton India website and use the BGMI Redeem Centre. The process is as follows:

Step 1: Head over to the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your User ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Now, enter the verification code and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, a message stating Code Redeemed Successfully will appear. Otherwise, you will see the Code Expired message.

Step 6: The eligible reward will be delivered to your in-game mail.