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  • BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21 Released: How to Claim Cyber Icon Vector Skin, Other Free Rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21 Released: How to Claim Cyber Icon Vector Skin, Other Free Rewards

Players can unlock the Cyber Icon Vector skin and a selection of other in-game rewards through the redeem codes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 15:37 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21 Released: How to Claim Cyber Icon Vector Skin, Other Free Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton India

Check out the full list of new BGMI redeem codes released by Krafton

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Highlights
  • Redeem codes provide players access to the Cyber Icon Vector skin
  • These rewards are available for a limited time until September 25
  • Players can redeem only one BGMI code per day per account
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Krafton India released a fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on Friday. The BGMI redeem codes allow players to unlock Cyber Icon - Vector and other limited-time in-game rewards for free. A total of 50 redeem codes have been released, which can be claimed through BGMI's official redemption website. The latest code drop arrives as part of the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update, which introduced CarryMinati as a playable character, a custom World of Wonder map, and a dedicated Boss Battle.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21

In a press note, the developer announced that the new redeem codes give BGMI players a chance to unlock the Cyber Icon - Vector, which adds a futuristic, cyber-inspired appearance to the weapon. Other in-game rewards like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash) can also be claimed.

Krafton India says that the codes are only valid until September 25. Thus, players should redeem them as early as possible since each code can only be used by a limited number of players.

  • LLZBZ8JX9NHJ4ABT
  • LLZCZMFKF6X74UHF
  • LLZDZ3EU34DJ5P9E
  • LLZEZKTGTXTFQ4JT
  • LLZFZUX6QRPSHNC6
  • LLZGZ4QTD9K8TTH6
  • LLZHZD6PSQMK3C7D
  • LLZIZFA9JX5UP46W
  • LLZJZDWR3F8XUGBM
  • LLZKZT4BKBT6AVWG
  • LLZLZDPRQ36UTU5N
  • LLZMZRNGNJNWH3KH
  • LLZNZR8RSGWTQAAV
  • LLZOZJCVXB36J54P
  • LLZPZU67P8NGEWXS
  • LLZQZGRSHJ837RVF
  • LLZRZETT4CMF98V6
  • LLZVZN8R5N7JMR8U
  • LLZTZ7VJGKJ6XJBQ
  • LLZUZU7N5XGB658P
  • LLZBAZEBUEBB35J8
  • LLZBBZMJGTXUDDPN
  • LLZBCZ4CFXBXGD67
  • LLZBDZJ7W934SE4M
  • LLZBEZB85M69MES5
  • LLZBFZV9MUG5SJ3Q
  • LLZBGZN4VU5APMXQ
  • LLZBHZWDJRS5W594
  • LLZBIZ8EVWPGFX5N
  • LLZBJZQXGJ9SPF3H
  • LLZBKZM8X7STDWUJ
  • LLZBLZRG4GEXRAVX
  • LLZBMZXU3VNXAWME
  • LLZBNZ5EG6T74JSH
  • LLZBOZ8D4GAKKM3D
  • LLZBPZVADURJCKXX
  • LLZBQZ4779M8XJJD
  • LLZBRZ56HD5A896E
  • LLZBVZ4639J43H96
  • LLZBTZ5GKPDTDA9N
  • LLZBUZ7AQMXK94DK
  • LLZCAZ6UR43AJF9V
  • LLZCBZC4W78EXR7P
  • LLZCCZ99EXFFVG99
  • LLZCDZGRVEXB6EXX
  • LLZCEZF9FFXB94HG
  • LLZCFZCDVBKCW357
  • LLZCGZBDQ5KD4XQM
  • LLZCHZUT5EG458HC
  • LLZCIZDGHHXS5FC6

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward process. Instead of entering them inside the BGMI game, players need to navigate to the Krafton India website and use the BGMI Redeem Centre. The process is as follows:

Step 1: Head over to the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your User ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Now, enter the verification code and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, a message stating Code Redeemed Successfully will appear. Otherwise, you will see the Code Expired message.

Step 6: The eligible reward will be delivered to your in-game mail.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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