Technology News
loading

EA, Marvel Announce 3-Game Deal, With Iron Man Game Part of It

Building on EA's relationship with Disney, following the Star Wars Jedi series.

By Reuters |  Updated: 1 November 2022 17:49 IST
EA, Marvel Announce 3-Game Deal, With Iron Man Game Part of It

Photo Credit: Motive Studi

Montreal-based EA Motive Studio is working on the Iron Man game

Highlights
  • EA Motive Studio is working on the Iron Man game
  • EA has previously partnered with Marvel owner Walt Disney 
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released in late 2019 on PC, PS4, Xbox One

Electronic Arts will launch an Iron Man game and at least two other action-adventure titles revolving around characters from the Marvel universe, under a deal announced by the video game publisher on Monday.

The Iron Man game — confirmed in September — will feature an original narrative based on the history of fictional billionaire Tony Stark, portrayed by Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. in the popular superhero movie franchise.

Montreal-based EA Motive Studio is working on the Iron Man game, which will be a single-player, third-person action-adventure game.

The new games will be available on both consoles and PC, EA said, in a deal that gives it access to one of the most valuable companies in entertainment, mainly due to the success of films based on characters from Marvel comics.

EA has previously partnered with Marvel owner Walt Disney to develop games based on the Star Wars movie franchise for mobile devices, PCs, and consoles.

The first of those, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released in late 2019 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was given a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in mid-2021.

A sequel, titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is expected in 2023 on PC, PS45, and Xbox Series S/X.

Redwood City, California-based EA joins a host of other gaming heavyweights that have tapped popular superheroes for their titles.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched games on Spider-Man for PC and PlayStation, while Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment developed games based on DC's Batman. Most recently, the latter gave us a spin-off in Gotham Knights.

EA's bet on its new games comes as the video game publisher struggles with a slowdown in demand from peaks touched during the pandemic. Earlier in August, the company forecast quarterly adjusted sales below estimates.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EA, Disney, Marvel, Electronic Arts, Iron Man, EA Marvel games, PlayStation 5, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Star Wars Jedi, PC
Lava Blaze 5G to Go on Sale in India via Amazon from November 3: Report

Related Stories

EA, Marvel Announce 3-Game Deal, With Iron Man Game Part of It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Blaze 5G to Go on Sale in India via Amazon from November 3: Report
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Investors Include Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince, Qatar
  3. Google Pauses Mandatory Play Store Billing in India After CCI Ruling
  4. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  5. Byju’s Acquires Aakash Tutorial Chain, Deal Said to Cost Nearly $1 Billion
  6. Indian Tax Body Seeks Info on Tradable Coins, Mulls Levying GST
  7. RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1; 9 Banks to Participate
  8. EA and Marvel Unveil 3-Game Deal, to Kick Off With Iron Man
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL, MTNL to Raise Rs. 19,356 Crore Through Government Bonds, Merchant Bankers Say
  2. Nothing Ear Stick Supporting Features, Customisation Options Rolling Out for Phone 1, Nothing X App
  3. EA, Marvel Announce 3-Game Deal, With Iron Man Game Part of It
  4. Lava Blaze 5G to Go on Sale in India via Amazon from November 3: Report
  5. Tata Said to Plan Hiring Up to 45,000 Women Workers Within 24 Months at Hosur iPhone Parts Plant
  6. Tesla Said to Plan Start for Mass Production of Cybertruck Pickup Truck by End of 2023
  7. Twitter's Former Bosses Eligible for 'Golden Parachute' Payouts Worth Over $112 Million, Filings Show
  8. Predatory Lending Apps: MHA Asks States, UTs to Take Urgent Action Against Illegal Apps
  9. ChromeOS 107 For Chromebooks With Saved Desks, New Recent Files Filter Announced
  10. iPhone SE 4 May Get 5.7-Inch to 6.1-Inch LCD or OLED Screen, Display Specifications Not Finalised: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.