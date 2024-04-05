BGMI developer Krafton has announced the launch of Bullet Echo India — a multiplayer free-to-play top-down shooter game for smartphones. Developed in collaboration with Cut the Rope maker Zeptolab, Bullet Echo India is available on iOS and Android smartphones and is said to be tailored to Indian gamers and will offer players the ability to team up with friends and jump into brisk two-minute battles as they try to eliminate other teams, until there is only one group left standing.

In a press release issued on Friday, Krafton announced that Bullet Echo India was available to download from the Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone, respectively. The game is a free to play battle royale-style top-down shooter game, according to Krafton, and will support player versus player (PvP) battles in which gamers can join teams and take on other groups.

Bullet Echo India is already available to download via both app stores in India, and the description for the title says that the multiplayer title will offer battles that last for two minutes. Gamers can choose to be a gunner or a sniper that are loud and stealthy, respectively.

After jumping into a game, you will find that your team's vision is limited — you can only see what your flashlight illuminates. However, the game will let you identify enemies nearby using your sense of hearing, so you will need to listen for shots and footsteps. Krafton also says that Bullet Echo India will feature several 'heroes' with different powers, and you can unlock different perks for these heroes, that will also affect how your team functions.

The game will also feature a solo mode called King of the Hill, when you don't have enough team members to play the default mode. There's also a league mode that offers longer gameplay per match, according to the publisher. Bullet Echo is free to play, just like Krafton's most popular app Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) along with in-app purchases.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.