Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab

BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab

Bullet Echo India is Krafton's top-down multiplayer shooter game for iOS and Android smartphones.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2024 19:29 IST
BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab

Photo Credit: Krafton

Bullet Echo India also features a single player mode

Highlights
  • Bullet Echo India is available on iOS and Android smartphones
  • The game offers single player and multiplayer modes
  • Players can choose from various heroes in Bullet Echo India
Advertisement

BGMI developer Krafton has announced the launch of Bullet Echo India — a multiplayer free-to-play top-down shooter game for smartphones. Developed in collaboration with Cut the Rope maker Zeptolab, Bullet Echo India is available on iOS and Android smartphones and is said to be tailored to Indian gamers and will offer players the ability to team up with friends and jump into brisk two-minute battles as they try to eliminate other teams, until there is only one group left standing.

In a press release issued on Friday, Krafton announced that Bullet Echo India was available to download from the Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone, respectively. The game is a free to play battle royale-style top-down shooter game, according to Krafton, and will support player versus player (PvP) battles in which gamers can join teams and take on other groups.

Bullet Echo India is already available to download via both app stores in India, and the description for the title says that the multiplayer title will offer battles that last for two minutes. Gamers can choose to be a gunner or a sniper that are loud and stealthy, respectively.

After jumping into a game, you will find that your team's vision is limited — you can only see what your flashlight illuminates. However, the game will let you identify enemies nearby using your sense of hearing, so you will need to listen for shots and footsteps. Krafton also says that Bullet Echo India will feature several 'heroes' with different powers, and you can unlock different perks for these heroes, that will also affect how your team functions.

The game will also feature a solo mode called King of the Hill, when you don't have enough team members to play the default mode. There's also a league mode that offers longer gameplay per match, according to the publisher. Bullet Echo is free to play, just like Krafton's most popular app Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) along with in-app purchases.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bullet Echo India, Krafton, Zeptolab
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pixel 8a Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Appears Imminent
RBI Proposes Support for CBDC Distribution via Non-Bank Payment Operators
BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro's Thin Bezels Might Pose a Challenge to Apple's Suppliers
  2. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  3. Realme 12X 5G Special Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers
  4. Google Pixel 8a Launch Expected Soon as It Receives Bluetooth Certification
  5. PlayStation 5 Slim Arrives in India With 10-Minute Delivery in These Cities
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  7. Production Delays Said to Hit iPad Models Ahead of Anticipated May Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Deals and Offers on Smart TVs Revealed
  2. Reliance Digital Announces Digital Discount Days Sale: Check Dates, Prices and Offers
  3. Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report
  4. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Confirmed to Launch on April 18 as Company Resets Naming Strategy
  5. RBI Proposes Support for CBDC Distribution via Non-Bank Payment Operators
  6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Parasyte: The Grey, and Others on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and Sony Liv
  7. BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab
  8. Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India
  9. Google Pixel 8a Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Appears Imminent
  10. Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Hit by Production Delays Ahead of Anticipated Debut in May: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »