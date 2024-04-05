Technology News

Google Pixel 8a Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Appears Imminent

Google Pixel 8a is likely to offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2024 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 7a was launched in India in May last year

Highlights
  • Pixel 8a is expected to launch in May
  • Bluetooth SIG website has listed the Pixel 8a in four model numbers
  • Pixel 8a was earlier appeared on the FCC website
Google is believed to unveil the Pixel 8a at its annual I/O developer conference in May. The Pixel 7a successor is expected to look similar to the vanilla Pixel 8 and could offer upgrades like Tensor G3 SoC and 120Hz display among others. Google is yet to confirm the launch of the Pixel 8a, but ahead of it, the phone has been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website with several model numbers. The Pixel 8a earlier appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed the Pixel 8a in different variants with model numbers G8HNN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. As per the FCC listings that popped up last month, these model numbers are said to be associated with the Pixel 8a. The listing has April 4 as the publishing date and shows that the handset will have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The listing suggests that the launch of the new device is around the corner.

The Bluetooth SIG listing for Pixel 8a was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Google has not yet confirmed the existence of Pixel 8a, but previous reports have suggested possible specifications of the smartphone. It is expected to come with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness.

The Pixel 8a is rumoured to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It could get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle secondary sensor. It is said to carry a 13-megapixel front camera. There could be a DisplayPort output support as well.

Google Pixel 8a is said to go official in more new countries including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 8a Specifications, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Hit by Production Delays Ahead of Anticipated Debut in May: Report

