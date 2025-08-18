Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will reportedly be released in November on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The military shooter, however, will not be available on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, according to a recent leak. Black Ops 7 is yet to get an official launch date from Microsoft. The game is, however, confirmed to show up at Gamescom Opening Light Live on August 19, where a full reveal is expected.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Release Date Leaked

Noted games industry leaker Billbil-kun has tipped the release date and pricing for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. In a Dealabs report published Friday, the tipster claimed that the next entry in the first-person shooter series will launch on November 14.

According to the leaker, Black Ops 7 will not be available on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. While Activision has said it is committed to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo's platform, there's no word on a Switch 2 port of Black Ops 7. The game is confirmed to release on PC (via Steam, Xbox PC app, Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Black Ops 7 Pricing Tipped

The Dealabs report also shared details on Black Ops 7 pricing and availability of physical editions. The standard edition of the game will reportedly not cost $80. As per the tipster, Black Ops 7 will be priced at the usual $69.99 (EUR 79.99 in Europe). The Vault edition is said to be priced at $99.99 and EUR 109.99. Black Ops 7 will get a physical release on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, and PS5, the leaker claimed.

Finally, pre-orders for the game will reportedly go live this week, on August 20, after the expected reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Following Black Ops 7's confirmation at Xbox Games Showcase in June, Activision had said it was working with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch and would share details “when ready”. During Microsoft's long-drawn acquisition of the Call Duty maker in 2023, the company had signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring the franchise to its platform.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer, too, has said that Microsoft intends to support the Switch 2 with its first-party games. Several third-party developers have released their triple-A titles on the Nintendo Switch 2, a more powerful hybrid console than its predecessor that can run demanding games. It is thus likely that Call of Duty will make it way to Nintendo's new console at some point.

Black Ops 7 was teased at Xbox Games Showcase in June. The next Call of Duty is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and marks the first-ever back-to-back Black Ops release in COD history, following the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in 2024. The game is set in 2035, more than 40 years after the events of Black Ops 6, and puts players in the shoes of David Mason, the protagonist from Black Ops 2. A full reveal is expected at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which will be livestreamed on August 19 at 8 pm CEST (11:30 pm IST).