Oppo K13 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Oppo K13 Turbo was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 12:16 IST
Oppo K13 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Oppo K13 Turbo series handsets pack a 7,000mAh battery each

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 Turbo is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Oppo K13 Turbo sports a 6.80-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display
  • The handset is said to meet IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance ratings
Oppo K13 Turbo was unveiled in India on August 11 alongside the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. The Pro variant went on sale in the country on August 15, and the standard model will be available for purchase starting today. The Oppo K13 Turbo series handsets are equipped with built-in cooling fans for active cooling, alongside air ducts and 7,000 sq mm VC cooling units. The smartphones are backed by a 7,000mAh battery each. Notably, the phones were initially introduced in China in July. 

Oppo K13 Turbo Price in India, Offers, Availability

Oppo K13 Turbo price in India is set in India at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Oppo India e-store and select offline retail stores starting today, that is, August 18.

On the first day of the sale, customers can get Rs. 3,000 instant discount using cards from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and State Bank of India. This can lower the effective price of the Oppo K13 Turbo to Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 for the 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively.

Alternatively, buyers can enjoy exchange offers as well as a no-cost EMI option for nine months. The handset is sold in First Purple, Knight White and Midnight Maverick colour options.

Oppo K13 Turbo Specifications, Features

Oppo K13 Turbo sports a 6.80-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits global brightness level. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.2. It is promised to get two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Oppo K13 Turbo is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary monochrome lens. At the front, the handset comes with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The company claims that the handset manages heat with an inbuilt fan, air ducts, and a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber.

The Oppo K13 Turbo packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The handset also supports bypass charging technology. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The phone is claimed to meet IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water resistance. It measures 162.78×77.22×8.31mm in size and weighs 207g.

