Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will shut down in April, Activision has confirmed. Servers for the mobile game, which launched in 2024, will be taken offline on April 17, 2026, following which it will no longer be available to play. Warzone Mobile was delisted from mobile app storefronts last year after Activision said the game failed to meet its expectations.

Warzone Mobile Shutting Down

In an update on its website this week, Activision said it would sunset Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile servers on April 17, 2026, marking the end of the road for the mobile Battle Royale title. Players who have Warzone Mobile already installed on their devices will be able to access the game and continue using previously purchased in-game content until that date.

Activision also confirmed it won't refund any unused COD Points (the in-game currency) and previously purchased in-game content, recommending players to redeem their points towards available in-game content before April 17. Purchases that require real currency are no longer available in Warzone Mobile since the app was taken down from mobile storefronts in May 2025.

“We are deeply grateful to the community that supported Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and to the developers who brought the experience to life,” Activision said. “Player passion and feedback continue to shape the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and we look forward to delivering meaningful seasonal content and updates to Call of Duty: Mobile.”

Warzone Mobile Didn't Meet Expectations

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was launched on iOS and Android on March 21, 2024, featuring a Battle Royale experience across two popular COD maps: Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

The free-to-play mobile title, however, struggled to find similar appeal as its PC and console twin. In May 2025, Activision announced it was delisting the app from the Play Store and the App Store and stopping all future seasonal content and gameplay updates.

“This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we're proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences,” Activision said at the time.

Warzone Mobile was removed from app stores on May 19, 2025. Activision continues to offer Call of Duty: Mobile, which features multiplayer modes, Battle Royale, and Zombies.