Reliance Jio has announced a new limited-period JioHome Cricket Offer in India. It is aimed at the telecom service provider's broadband and entertainment subscribers. The promotion bundles high-speed internet with access to live cricket streaming and targets users looking to upgrade their home connectivity during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Positioned as a value-focused package, the JioHome Cricker Offer combines broadband, TV, and OTT benefits under a single subscription.

JioHome Cricket Offer: Price, Benefits

The JioHome Cricket Offer (via FoneArena) is available to Reliance Jio customers via a Power Play Pass priced at Rs. 99, which can be purchased via the Jio website or the MyJio app. Once activated, they become eligible for a free one-month JioHome broadband benefit on their first recharge, valued at up to Rs. 707.

In addition, users receive Rs. 750 in cashback in the form of five vouchers worth Rs. 150 each, which can be redeemed on subsequent recharges. The total benefits of this pass are said to be up to Rs. 1,457, as per the telecom service provider (TSP).

As part of the offer, subscribers can enjoy 4K streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and multi-camera viewing features for select matches through compatible devices, with speeds of up to 30Mbps. Jio says they can watch live matches via JioHotstar on supported smart TVs or through Jio's 4K set-top box. The plan also bundles access to more than 1,000 live TV channels.

Apart from this, the JioHome Cricket Offer includes access to more than 20 OTT apps, including SonyLIV, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, and more, depending upon the subscription tier.

The JioHome Cricket Offer is valid for a limited time in February, and the free month benefit is applicable on the first qualifying recharge after purchasing the Power Play Pass. The telecom operator says both new and existing JioHome customers are eligible to avail of the promotion, subject to eligibility conditions.

Interested users can check detailed terms and activation steps via the official Jio website or the MyJio app.