Sarvam AI, the Indian AI firm, and the Finland-based tech company HDM Global have announced that they are entering a collaboration to bring “AI chat” to HMD and Nokia feature phones. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the ongoing AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event was kicked off by the government on February 16. It brings the industry leaders, stakeholders, universities, companies, executives, and subject-matter experts from across the world in one place. Apart from bringing AI to Nokia feature phones, Sarvam is reportedly also planning to bring its AI tools to vehicle infotainment systems and its newly showcased Kaze AI smart glasses.

In a post on X, HMD Global, the Finnish tech firm licensed to manufacture Nokia phones, has announced that it is joining hands with the Indian tech firm Sarvam AI. As part of the new collaboration, HMD will integrate Sarvam's AI-powered chatbot into HMD and Nokia feature phones, eliminating the need for users to own a smartphone or a laptop to access AI tools.

HMD Global said that users will be able to have real-time conversations with the AI chatbot. On top of this, the Sarvam's conversational AI assistant on HMD and Nokia feature handsets will support multiple languages, allowing people to ask queries and get responses in their own languages. However, the names of these regional languages are yet to be revealed by the Finnish tech firm.

The announcement was first made by the company at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, according to a TechCrunch report. The head of Edge AI at Sarvam reportedly said during the presentation that through edge AI, or on-device AI, the company wants to integrate AI into “every phone, laptop, car, and even on new generation of devices”, hinting that its new tools could even feature on the upcoming AI smart glasses and vehicle infotainment systems.

This comes soon after the Indian AI firm announced that it is now foraying into manufacturing “AI-first” devices. At the AI Impact Summit, the company showcased its first AI smart glasses, dubbed Sarvam Kaze, which are scheduled to be launched in the country in May. However, the exact launch date remains under wraps. The upcoming device will enable wearers to have conversations with the AI assistant and ask questions about objects in front of them.