What are the biggest games in December 2022? Despite a lack of volume in the second half — thanks to the Christmas holiday period — December is promising to be a fairly decent month for video game launches. First up is The Callisto Protocol on December 2, a survival space horror that immerses you in a tense and gory close-corridor prison, where unspeakable horrors lurk in every corner. On the same day, the Need for Speed franchise returns with NFS Unbound, sporting an anime-like cell-shaded aesthetic. While the popular American rapper A$AP Rocky is featured in the promotional material, he will simply be available as an in-game leader you could interact with.

After countless delays, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally getting its next-gen update across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in December, featuring an intense visual overhaul, support for ray tracing, and some in-game items based on Netflix's The Witcher series. This will be available as a free upgrade to those who already own the title on said platforms, with the PC version receiving an additional Photo Mode. A bit before that on December 13, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland lends his creative edge to a comedic biopunk shooter called High on Life. Armed with an assortment of charismatic, talking guns, you must become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter and save the world.

The heroic theme extends into Marvel's Midnight Suns on December 2, as you're dropped into a darker, supernatural realm, to assemble a faction of beloved superheroes and put an end to the evil deeds of Lilith, Mother of Demons. Then, you can cool off by venturing into the chilly night as an investigative journalist, looking to uncover your creepy neighbour's secrets in Hello Neighbor 2, available December 6.

And don't forget, The Game Awards 2022 are also slated for December — 8th evening in the US, and 9th morning in India.

With that, here are the seven biggest games coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X in December 2022.

The Callisto Protocol

When: December 2

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

From the mind of Glen Schofield comes The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual sequel to Dead Space that tasks you with escaping the maximum security Black Iron Prison, overtaken by bloodthirsty parasitic aliens. Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, you assume the role of Jacob Lee, a victim of fate armed with a medley of melee weapons, who must battle his way out of the claustrophobic passageways and in the process, uncover a conspiracy. Your character is also equipped with a telekinetic power, allowing you to grab enemies from afar, and chuck them into sharp razors and between heavy doors.

The Callisto Protocol is poised to be heavy on dismemberment, as you're forced to get up close and personal with grotesque aliens — hacking and blasting off limbs, and getting creative with whatever's available at your disposal to survive. The game also stars Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as an unnamed companion and adds a season pass to its Deluxe Edition. Priced at Rs. 2,999, it adds four pieces of content, which includes 25 new death animations. Development on the latter commences next year at Striking Distance Studios.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

When: December 2

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

This upcoming tactical RPG superhero game relies on cards to represent hero abilities and comes from the creators of XCOM. You must stop Lilith, the Mother of Demons, from fulfilling an ancient prophecy to summon the evil Chthon, one of the Elder Gods of Earth. You will step into the shoes of a legendary demon killer called the Hunter, and work with other Marvel heroes such as Iron Man, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine.

Marvel's Midnight Suns lets you use a deck of eight cards — each hero has a unique set of abilities that can be used in combat. These abilities are available in the form of Attacks, Skills, and Heroics cards. When the game starts, you will have to draw up to six cards, and can use your abilities (with cards) three times during your turn, along with two redraws to replace abilities.

According to the Firaxis Games, Marvel's Midnight Suns will allow you to use the environment around you to gain an advantage over your adversary, as you use a series of attacks or a combination of moves, before finishing them off with Hero abilities. The game will also let you explore The Abbey, a mystical secret base for you to gain hidden items and secrets to gain an advantage against the Mother of Demons.

Need for Speed Unbound

When: December 2

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X,

The latest entry in EA's popular Need for Speed series is set across four weeks of racing, and will let you compete with other drivers to earn money to participate in weekly qualifier events. While you try to build your reputation as a street racer, you will also have to deal with the police, who always be a few feet away. Need for Speed Unbound will also feature single-player and multiplayer campaigns, according to the publisher.

Like other titles in the series, Need for Speed Unbound will have you starting as a rookie, who must work their way to the top. You can do this by winning races, using your earnings to bet against rival racers, and escaping the cops when they begin to chase you. You can also earn in-game money by pulling drifts on the road along with other stunts.

Need for Speed Unbound will also require you to use tactics to evade law enforcement, by trying to escape, taking them on, or heading over to Lakeshore's underground to cool off. The game will also feature a great deal of customisation, allowing you to use hundreds of cosmetic items and gear. These include wraps and cutaways for your car, which can be shown off at Meetups in the game.

Rapper A$AP Rocky also contributes to the soundtrack

Photo Credit: Criterion Games

Hello Neighbor 2

When: December 6

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

There is a big mystery enveloping Raven Brooks. It is up to you to sneak around and uncover the secrets your neighbours hide. Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game that plays like an investigative journalist simulator. There is a whole town to explore this time around that is filled with eccentric AI-driven residents and plenty of houses guarding spooky secrets.

The neighbours in Hello Neighbor 2 are controlled by a neural network AI that learns from you and adapts according to your playstyle over time. Outsmart the moustached gentleman before he catches on to you and uncover his secrets.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

When: December 13

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

With renewed 3D models, fully voiced dialogues in English and Japanese, and an improved battler system, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is an HD remaster of the game that was originally released in 2007. It serves as a prequel to Final Fantasy VII and follows the story of Zack Fair — Cloud's best friend from the main Final Fantasy games.

This is an action role-playing game (RPG) that uses a real-time combat system giving you the ability to initiate attacks, cast spells, and block or dodge attacks. It also comes with a newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto.

High On Life

When: December 13

Where: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

From the comically creative mind of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) comes a first-person shooter where your allies are talking guns. Each gun will offer a unique skill as you venture through all kinds of biomes throughout the cosmos — a jungle paradise, a city inside an asteroid, and more.

High on Life is set in a biopunk world where an alien cartel has descended on Earth that only wants to get high off humans. You will have to become the best intergalactic bounty hunter on a quest to rescue humans and take down the Garmantuous and his gang to save the world.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen

When: December 14

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Widely considered one of the top games in its genre, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to get a massive upgrade in December. The upgrade for current-generation consoles has taken a while, but it will be a free upgrade for gamers who already own the original title. The update will let you pick between performance and graphics modes on your PS5 or Xbox Series S/X console. If you're a PC gamer, you'll have access to the long-overdue Photo Mode.

Just like the original 2015 title, The Witcher 3's next-generation update will let you play as Geralt of Rivia, the mutant trained from childhood to gain exceptional strength, speed, and combat skills. You will use these abilities to fight a world full of monsters, with a range of weapons that you can upgrade, as well as magic and potions to enhance your combat potential.

When it was first revealed at E3 2013, The Witcher generated a fair bit of excitement over the game's graphics, and the teasers of the next-generation update shared by CD Projekt Red suggest that the game is going to look even better, when it arrives on December 14.

Gamers who own the title before that date will get the update at no extra cost, according to the developer. As for the long-promised Netflix's The Witcher series-inspired content, you'll get access to a new questline, which upon completion rewards gear inspired by Henry Cavill's portrayal in the show, in addition to optional costumes for other characters.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also getting an over-the-shoulder camera perspective in the next-gen update

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

