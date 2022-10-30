Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • God of War: Ragnarök, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, More: November Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

God of War: Ragnarök, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, More: November Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Sonic Frontiers, and Goat Simulator 3 will also be released this month.

Written by David Delima, Rahul Chettiyar, Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Abhinav Lal, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 October 2022 09:00 IST
God of War: Ragnarök, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, More: November Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarök launches November 9, on the PS4 and PS5

Highlights
  • God of War: Ragnarök introduces parry and block type shield loadouts
  • Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 introduces aquatic combat
  • Pokémon Scarlet/ Violet is first in the franchise to introduce open-world

After last month's flurry of AAA game launches, one would naturally expect the following days to be a barren wasteland. But, heading into November, PlayStation comes in hot with God of War Ragnarök, an epic-scale title promising a sombre father-son tale, that takes regular breaks to cleave incoming hordes of monsters. Following close behind is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, an extension to Activision's free-to-play battle royale game, introducing the gigantic Al Mazrah map. Fans might recognise the setting from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 remake's campaign segment.

On the handheld front, we've got Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the monster hunting franchise, which ups the ante with new online features, such as a co-op mode, as you partake in Tera Raid battles and explore the Paldea region. Nintendo Switch is also bringing the chirpy award-winning from Hazelight, It Takes Two, where you team up with a friend and take control of bickering couple Cody and May, tasked with solving numerous puzzles. It launches November 9 on the platform, and comes with a Friend's Pass — as everywhere else — so only one of the players needs to own the game.

The co-op fun extends into Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, as you're dropped into the unforgiving hive city of Tertium to face off against bloodthirsty foes — a heretical cult called the Admonition, who seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime. After all that hunting, one might need to relax a little. So, why not turn into an annoying farm animal, and wreak havoc onto a sandbox town in Goat Simulator 3?

With that, here are the eight biggest titles coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X in November 2022.

Football Manager 2023

When: November 8
Where: Android, iPad, iOS, Mac, PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Take the reigns of a football club and duke it out with other top managers of the world in Football Manager 2023. Over the years, the series has offered unrivalled tactical football management simulation gameplay. This time around, the manager AI is even more realistic than before with overhauled decision-making. The match engine has also been updated to include new player animations.

Football Manager 2023 will include finally include the UEFA Champions League, as well as other UEFA club competitions like the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League. The game will also include a revamped scouting and recruitment system, allowing you to develop a world-class squad by developing players from your youth team.

Sonic Frontiers

When: November 8
Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Sega's upcoming platform game brings a fresh spin for the popular speedster, with a lot of open area to run and fight. Set in the clouds, the Starfall Islands is where the protagonist is stranded and must battle enemies across five massive islands. In Sonic Frontiers, you can also take on side quests, solve puzzles, climb tall structures, or go fishing, if you want to.

Developer Sonic Team has also added portals for you to enter Cyber Space levels, offering a variety of challenges. You'll need to discover the remains of an ancient civilisation in order to protect the inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a massive robotic threat.

God of War Ragnarök

When: November 9
Where: PS4, PS5

Three years since the events of 2018's God of War, Kratos and a now-teenaged Atreus must journey into the Nine Realms in search for answers, as the Asgardian forces prepare for Ragnarök, a prophesied battle that will bring about the end of days and the death of several Norse gods.

Along the way, players can explore mythical landscapes on God of War: Ragnarök, while walloping through numerous foes in the form of gods and monsters. Even Freya aka the Witch of the Woods is hot on your trails now, in a quest to avenge her dead son Baldur. The former Queen of the Valkyries was last heard to be searching for her wings, promising an exciting battle as the secondary antagonist.

God of War Ragnarök expands on the combat element by introducing new combos and abilities, such as a grapple mechanic, where Kratos can use the Blades of Chaos to latch onto elevated surfaces and pull himself up. There's a shield loadout now, catering to both parry and block playstyles, alongside the ability to infuse armaments with elemental attacks such as ice or fire, inflicting extra damage by freezing or incinerating enemies, respectively.

Watch the Story Trailer for God of War Ragnarök

gow ragnarok freya gow ragnarok freya

Freya is back to exact revenge against Kratos
Photo Credit: Santa Monico Studio

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

When: November 16
Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Billed as a “fully revamped experience,” Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 brings the Al Mazrah map into play, a meticulously crafted arena, featuring coastal towns, deserts, rocky peaks, and a whole city to explore.

Set in Western Asia, the map introduces erratic weather conditions, resulting in multiple smaller safe zones/ circles — forcing players to come out of hiding, and think of a new strategy. This is in addition to the brand-new swimming mechanic, letting operators dive deep beneath and partake in aquatic combat, though it is limited to sidearms/ pistols.

The Gulag is getting spruced up too, with 2v2 matches that revive and drop you back into the game, with any gear you loot from the prison. Optionally, players can hunt down AI jailers, who hold the key to the cells, and escape free of combat. Activision also has plans to expand battle royale onto mobile, with specific events and playlists, and “deep customisation options.”

Goat Simulator 3

When: November 17
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The third entry in the popular (and somewhat whacky) Goat Simulator series takes place on the giant island of San Angora. Goat Simulator 3 gameplay is similar to the original title, you have to headbutt, lick, and triple jump your way across the island as you discover new regions, complete challenges, and take part in various events.

You can also access a multiplayer mode that lets you team up with a “herd” of four friends for even more chaos. And you can also customise your goat with ability-infused gear, according to developer Coffee Stain.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When: November 18
Where: Switch

These are the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon franchise, bringing a whole host of newly discovered Pokémons in the Paldea region. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have taken the revolutionary step of allowing you to explore the world in any order, instead of being restricted by a story.

Apart from trading and engaging in Pokémon battles, you will also be able to invite up to three more friends to together explore the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. At the start of your journey, you will be able to pick between three new starter Pokémons — Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco. The developer has also revealed other new Pokémons in the likes of Koraidon, Cyclizarm, and Pawmi.

Evil West

When: November 22
Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Focus Entertainment's upcoming title lets you step into the shoes of one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire hunting institute. Your task is to rid the US of a looming vampire threat by engaging in visceral combat using firearms, a gauntlet powered by lightning, and other powerful gadgets. As you take on the creatures alone, you can upgrade your weapons and your tools for more effective hunting. Evil West will also feature a perks system that can be used to improve and evolve your abilities as you progress through the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

When: November 30
Where: PC, Xbox Series S/X

The city of Tertium is under threat from an overwhelming tide of darkness. It is up to you and your friends to battle bloodthirsty hordes of enemies and root out the seeds of corruption before they take hold. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a co-op-focused first-person shooter that pits four players against waves of AI enemies.

Darktide will allow you to completely customise your character's physical appearance, voice, origin, unique traits, and skill sets. The game will offer a combination of melee combat and gunplay as you take on enemies in violent encounters set in the dystopian Warhammer 40,000 world.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Football Manager 2023

Football Manager 2023

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Football Manager
PEGI Rating 3+
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Sonic the Hedgehog
PEGI Rating 7+
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Android, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Evil West

Evil West

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Warhammer 40,000
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: games, november 2022 games, ps5, playstation 5, ps4, playstation4, xbox series x, xbox series s, xbox one, nintendo switch, windows 10, windows 11, pc, god of war ragnarok, ragnarok, call of duty warzone 2 0, warzone 2, cod warzone 2, football manager 2023, sonic frontiers, goat simulator 3, pokemon scarlet, pokemon violet, evil west, warhammer 40000 darktide, warhammer darktide, warhammer 40k
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
Google Cloud Launches Its Own Node-Hosting Service: Here's What It Means for Web3 Developers

Related Stories

God of War: Ragnarök, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, More: November Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Review
  2. Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter With 100km Range, Move OS 3 Launched in India
  3. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
  4. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  5. Google Photos Adds 'More Like This' Button to Find Similar Images: Report
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  7. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
  9. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Google Pixel 7a Tipped To Feature Flagship Camera Sensors, Wireless Charging: Report
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Ordered to Pay $10.5 Million Legal Fees to Washington State
  4. Realme 10 4G, 5G Models Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 33W Fast Charging Support: Report
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Variant With Snapdragon 732G SoC
  6. General Motors Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  7. BSNL Diwali Offer 2022 Introduces New Tariff Plans With Unlimited Talktime, Up to 1 Year Validity
  8. Mark Zuckerberg to Testify in FTC Case Against Facebook's Virtual Reality Deal
  9. Meta Fixes Issue With Instagram, Facebook and Messenger After Brief Outage
  10. After Twitter Takeover, Elon Musk Has More Legal Battles to Deal With
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.