Steam has launched its annual Autumn Sale, offering heavy discounts on a slew of games, across both the AAA and indie landscape. The promotion is scheduled to run until November 29, at 11:30pm IST, offering price drops of up to 90 percent off on select PC games. Gamers can claim offers on critical darlings like Red Dead Redemption 2, coming in with a historically low price tag of Rs. 1,055. Capcom's latest Monster Hunter entry, Rise has gone down by 50 percent this time, and is listed at Rs. 1,199.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can be purchased at its regular 50 percent discount, but its developer FromSoftware has not put the Dark Souls trilogy up for sale. The trilogy's online PvP features were recently restored, following a 10-month-long downtime after the discovery of a critical security vulnerability. The trilogy returning to its original state caused fans to speculate it will finally go on sale, though it seems publisher Bandai Namco has different ideas. Cyberpunk 2077, which saw a massive resurgence in player count last month, holds strong with its 50 percent discount.

It's the Autumn Sale! From now until November 29th at 10am Pacific, check out plethora of great games on discount, new badges, and nominate your favorites for the 2022 Steam Awards.https://t.co/4TuWeBEkZO pic.twitter.com/A3xxI0vWdw — Steam (@Steam) November 22, 2022

With that, here's a list of the top picks you shouldn't skimp out on during Steam's Autumn Sale 2022:

Steam Autumn Sale 2022 best deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,055 — 67 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 499 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Rs. 874 — 65 percent discount (NEW LOW)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Monster Hunter Rise at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Persona 5 Strikers at Rs. 1,399 — 60 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,049 — 65 percent discount (NEW LOW)

God of War at Rs. 2,474 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

It Takes Two at Rs. 879 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST) — only one of the two partners needs to own the game

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 359 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,799 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

A Plague Tale: Innocence at Rs. 679 — 60 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

A Plague Tale: Requiem at Rs. 1,599 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 199 — 80 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 141 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 23 at Rs. 2,099 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

