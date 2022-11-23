Technology News
  Steam Autumn Sale: Best Deals on PC Including Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 2, More

Steam Autumn Sale: Best Deals on PC Including Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 2, More

The sale is scheduled to run until November 29, at 11:30pm IST.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games/Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is listed at an all-time low of Rs. 1,055

  • Steam Autumn Sale began late November 22
  • Resident Evil 2 is listed at Rs. 499, its lowest price so far
  • Cyberpunk 2077 holds its 50 percent off mark, at Rs. 1,499

Steam has launched its annual Autumn Sale, offering heavy discounts on a slew of games, across both the AAA and indie landscape. The promotion is scheduled to run until November 29, at 11:30pm IST, offering price drops of up to 90 percent off on select PC games. Gamers can claim offers on critical darlings like Red Dead Redemption 2, coming in with a historically low price tag of Rs. 1,055. Capcom's latest Monster Hunter entry, Rise has gone down by 50 percent this time, and is listed at Rs. 1,199.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can be purchased at its regular 50 percent discount, but its developer FromSoftware has not put the Dark Souls trilogy up for sale. The trilogy's online PvP features were recently restored, following a 10-month-long downtime after the discovery of a critical security vulnerability. The trilogy returning to its original state caused fans to speculate it will finally go on sale, though it seems publisher Bandai Namco has different ideas. Cyberpunk 2077, which saw a massive resurgence in player count last month, holds strong with its 50 percent discount.

With that, here's a list of the top picks you shouldn't skimp out on during Steam's Autumn Sale 2022:

Steam Autumn Sale 2022 best deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,055 — 67 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 499 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Rs. 874 — 65 percent discount (NEW LOW)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Monster Hunter Rise at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Persona 5 Strikers at Rs. 1,399 — 60 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,049 — 65 percent discount (NEW LOW)

God of War at Rs. 2,474 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

It Takes Two at Rs. 879 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST) — only one of the two partners needs to own the game

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 359 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,799 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

A Plague Tale: Innocence at Rs. 679 — 60 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

A Plague Tale: Requiem at Rs. 1,599 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 199 — 80 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 141 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 23 at Rs. 2,099 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
