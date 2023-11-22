Technology News
  Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming This December, Xbox Series X Version on Three Discs

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming This December, Xbox Series X Version on Three Discs

Meanwhile, the PS5 release will come with a disc containing the base game and a digital download code for the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 November 2023 16:22 IST
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming This December, Xbox Series X Version on Three Discs

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 25 million copies worldwide

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition releases December 5
  • The PC version comes with a downloadable code for GOG
  • CDPR cites platform-based technical issues for not having 3 discs on PS5
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an Ultimate Edition, which includes the latest version of the game, alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion. The complete version is set to launch December 5, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, with the last of them getting a full physical release. The Xbox package will come with three discs comprising all content, whereas the PS5 version will include a disc for the base version with the v2.0 overhaul and a voucher for the expansion to be downloaded from the PlayStation store. Meanwhile, the PC version serves a redeemable code on the GOG platform — no discs at all — CD Projekt Red's own gaming client, which ensures it keeps the full cut from the purchase.

“The reason for the difference in how the Phantom Liberty is included in the Ultimate Edition is due to technical requirements specific to each platform,” a CD Projekt Red spokesperson told IGN about the odd packaging decision. This is, of course, disappointing for PlayStation owners, who've been vying for physical media preservation, as major publishers continue down a path of digital future. While CD Projekt Red has simply cited platform-specific ‘technical requirements' as a hindrance, Digital Foundry's John Linneman suspects that the developer presumably didn't want to make a separate disc build for the PS5 release. What's more odd is that Cyberpunk 2077 was never launched physically on new-gen consoles, so the publisher should've made an entirely separate build on three discs, in addition to pulling the new cover art. For what it's worth, Cyberpunk 2077 has now beaten Baldur's Gate 3 to the punch, which was also planned for release on three discs on the Xbox Series X.

Owners of the old-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles won't be able to access the Ultimate Edition since the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion are reserved for the current-gen. The complete Cyberpunk 2077 experience is expected to cost $60 (about Rs. 5,000), with the physical versions going up for sale across select retailers on December 5. PC players should be able to buy the Ultimate Edition digitally from GOG, whereas Steam users can purchase the bundle, which is currently available at Rs. 2,758 as part of the ongoing Autumn Sale. This also marks the end of Cyberpunk 2077's post-launch content, as the team transitions to Unreal Engine 5 for future development on projects such as the Cyberpunk sequel and a bunch of announced Witcher games.

Cyberpunk 2077 suffered a rocky launch in 2020, with PS4 players facing the worst experience due to extremely low framerates and crashes, causing Sony to interfere and delist it from the platform. After years of hotfixes and patches, the game saw a sudden resurgence last year when the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime dropped on Netflix, attracting millions of players back to experience Night City. The studio then launched a 2.0 update in September, which completely overhauled the perk system and limited tech augmentations, in anticipation of the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition releases December 5 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion can also be purchased separately on the said platforms.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: cyberpunk, cyberpunk 2077, cyberpunk 2077 ultimate edition, cyberpunk 2077 ultimate edition release date, cyberpunk 2077 ultimate edition ps5, cyberpunk 2077 ultimate edition xbox, cyberpunk 2077 physical release, cd projekt red, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
ChatGPT Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature to All Free Users on iOS and Android
‘Earn’: CoinSwitch Launches New Feature to Let Users Earn Passive Income via Crypto Holdings

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming This December, Xbox Series X Version on Three Discs
