Borderlands Maker Gearbox Reportedly Up for Sale by Embracer Group

In a restructuring effort, Embracer is trying to cut down on spending by selling or closing down its studios.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 September 2023 20:07 IST
Photo Credit: Gearbox Software

Gearbox is also involved in a film adaptation of Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth

  • The report says that some third parties are interested in buying Gearbox
  • Gearbox could be transferred over or even go independent, as per its CCO
  • Embracer Group previously shut down Saints Row developer Volition

Borderlands developer Gearbox is reportedly up for sale by parent company Embracer Group. As per Reuters, the Swedish conglomerate is looking to restructure following a $2 billion (about Rs. 16,586 crore) deal with Saudi Arabia government-funded Savvy Games Group that fell through, earlier this year. The fallout resulted in the former cutting down on spending, in addition to closing down studios and laying off its employees. Having been acquired merely two-and-a-half years ago, Gearbox is now the latest victim, with some alleged third-party publishers expressing interest in acquiring the developer. No names were mentioned, though they were described as “international gaming groups.”

Following the original Reuters report, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier noted that it's not confirmed whether Gearbox would be sold off, but Embracer is certainly looking to part ways with it. In an email sent to staff, Gearbox CCO Dan Hewitt said, “The base case is that Gearbox remains a part of Embracer. However, there are many options under consideration, including Gearbox's transfer, taking Gearbox independent, and others. Ultimately, we'll move ahead with whichever path is best for both Gearbox and Embracer.” Earlier this month, Embracer offloaded the Saints Row studio Volition, essentially shutting it down after 30 years in the game development space — possibly to do with the critical and commercial failure of its latest open-world reboot, as Embracer mentioned in its 2023 financial report.

Embracer has spent the last few years swiping game studios through a series of non-stop acquisitions and building an empire, bringing together coveted developers like Tomb Raider's Crystal Dynamics, Remnant II's THQ Nordic, Dead Island 2's Deep Silver, franchising rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and more. This obviously cost a lot of money, which was initially covered by the aforementioned Savvy Games Group through a $1 billion investment. But in May, the latter backed out, leaving Embracer to deal with the debt.

Earlier this year, Embracer Group confirmed that The Lord of the Rings was getting an MMO adaptation developed by Amazon Games' Orange County Studio — the same developers who previously worked on New World. The title is in the early stages of development and will feature stories from the LOTR and The Hobbit written material from author J.R.R. Tolkien. A bit before that, in February, the conglomerate confirmed that it had five video games based on the Middle-earth franchise in development, one of them being the critically panned The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game, whose failure resulted in Daedalic Entertainment closing down its development division.

Amidst all this restructuring drama, Crystal Dynamics put out an open letter assuring fans that the Embracer restructuring program will have no impact on the development of the upcoming Tomb Raider game. The parent company is also behind the long-gestating Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, which switched studios from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, in August 2022, following the firing of two top employees.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Borderlands
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: gearbox, gearbox entertainment, gearbox software, embracer group, gearbox sale, borderlands, embracer restructuring program, volition, saints row reboot, volition shut down, the lord of the rings, crystal dynamics
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

  1. Nokia X30 5G Gets Rs. 12,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  2. Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models Expected
  3. Spigen Leaks the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Ahead of Apple's Event
  4. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Realme 5G Sale Is Live in India; Discounts Up to Rs. 12,000
  6. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. Vivo T2 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  8. OnePlus 12R Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped
  9. Itel S23+ With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display Launched
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Debut Later This Month With This MediaTek Chipset
