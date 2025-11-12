Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C

Oppo Reno 15 lineup is confirmed to launch in China on November 17.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2025 14:33 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 series is confirmed to be available in three colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 series could comprise three handsets
  • Oppo Reno 15 lineup could be powered by a Dimensity chip
  • The company has yet to confirm the specifications
Oppo Reno 15 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 17 as the successor to the Reno 14 lineup. A few days ahead of its unveiling, the specifications of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro have surfaced online. This comes soon after the phone was found listed on the Geekbench website with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, the same as the Reno 14 Pro. Moreover, a tipster has revealed that the compact model, which was previously believed to be dubbed Reno 15 Mini, could now be marketed as the Reno 15C.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications of the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 Pro, hinting at the features the handset might offer. On top of this, the leaker has also revealed that the compact model, which could be equipped with a 6.32-inch display, could launch as the Oppo Reno 15C. Earlier reports suggested that the handset might be called Reno 15 Mini.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is said to be equipped with a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) resolution and 1.15mm thick bezels. It might feature a metal frame, too. For optics, the handset is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Interestingly, the company has already teased the phone's design with a triple rear camera unit. On the front, it is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of dimensions, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro could measure 161.26x76.46x7.65mm, and weigh about 205g. It might pack a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset is tipped to support USB 2.0 as well. The tipster also shared that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the same chipset, featuring one prime core, offering 3.25GHz peak clock speed, three performance cores with a 3.00GHz peak clock speed, and four efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.10GHz. It scored 1,684 points in single-core performance and 6,738 points in multi-core performance.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
