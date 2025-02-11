Technology News
Elden Ring Nightreign's Procedurally Generated Map Will See 'Large-Scale Changes to Terrain'

In Elden Ring Nightreign, players will have to survive solo or in squads of three across a three day-and-night cycle.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 February 2025 20:06 IST
Elden Ring Nightreign's Procedurally Generated Map Will See 'Large-Scale Changes to Terrain'

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Elden Ring Nightreign was announced at The Game Awards 2024

Highlights
  • Elden Ring Nightreign will release on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2025
  • The game can be played solo or co-op with squads of three players
  • Elden Ring Nightreign is set in Limveld, an alternate version of Limgrave
Elden Ring Nightreign was revealed at The Game Awards 2024 and is set to come out in 2025. The standalone multiplayer co-op action survival title will drop players into Limveld, where they'll face challenges and bosses over a three day-and-night cycle. Now, developer FromSoftware has shared some details about the game's procedurally generated world that'll bring varying obstacles on every run. Elden Ring Nightreign will feature sweeping changes to the map, with volcanos, forests — and yes — swamps appearing across different runs.

Elden Ring Nightreign Map Changes

Game director Junya Ishizaki spoke to PC Game in magazine issue 504 (via GamesRadar) and shed more light on FromSoftware's approach to the procedurally generated environments of Elden Ring Nightreign. According to him, the game's map will sometimes feature “large-scale changes to terrain in the form of procedurally appearing volcanos or swamps or forests.”

"We wanted the map itself to be a giant dungeon, so players have the chance to traverse and explore a different way every time they play,” he said. “You have to choose the boss you want to face at the end of the third day.”

In Nightreign, players will have to survive solo or in squads of three across a three day-and-night cycle, with each night shrinking the map size, much like in a Battle Royale game like Fortnite. At the end of each night, players will take on a powerful boss, before squaring off against their chosen Nightlord boss on the third night.

“Once you've made that choice, maybe you have an idea of how you want to strategize against that boss, and this might change how you approach the map,” Ishizaki said. “We wanted to offer players that agency, to decide 'I need to go after a poison weapon this time to face this boss.'”

The procedural nature of the map and environmental threats mean Nightreign will offer a different experience on each run, incorporating elements from roguelike games. As Ishizaki revealed, dangerous swamps — a trademark feature in FromSoftware games — will be present, too.

Elden Ring Nightreign is set for release in 2025 across PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Elden Ring Nightreign

upcoming
Elden Ring Nightreign

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Further reading: Elden Ring Nightreign, Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Bandai Namco
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Elden Ring Nightreign's Procedurally Generated Map Will See 'Large-Scale Changes to Terrain'
