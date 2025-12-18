Technology News
English Edition

Hogwarts Legacy Has Sold 40 Million Copies, Warner Bros. Games Announces

Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023, selling over 22 million copies.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 December 2025 13:41 IST
Hogwarts Legacy Has Sold 40 Million Copies, Warner Bros. Games Announces

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy released in 2023

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy can be redeemed on the Epic Games Store launcher on PC
  • The action-adventure game was a launch title on Nintendo Switch 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy sold over 22 million copies in 2023
Advertisement

Hogwarts Legacy has sold 40 million copies, Warner Bros. Games announced Wednesday. The action-adventure game has achieved the feat in less than three years of launch. Hogwarts Legacy was 2023's top selling game, shipping over 22 million copies.

Hogwarts Legacy Sells 40 Million Copies

The sales milestone was confirmed by the official Hogwarts Legacy account on X. The game has topped 40 million units sold across all platforms. While detailed platform-wise sales weren't shared, the figure likely includes copies sold on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy has reached the impressive sales figure in less than years of its launch. It has now sold more copies than popular games like Cyberpunk 2077, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Elden Ring. The game initially launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 10, 2023. Hogwarts Legacy was released as a launch title on Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

The action-adventure title emerged as the best-selling game of 2023, selling over 22 million units in its launch year. Warner Bros. Games said over two million of those copies were sold during the Christmas holiday season.

Hogwarts Legacy sales are helped by the fact that the game gets heavily discounted regularly across platforms during various sales.

Hogwarts Legacy Free on Epic Games Store

You can, in fact, play Hogwarts Legacy for free right now. The Wizarding World game is currently available for free on Epic Games Store on PC. You can head to the Epic Games launcher on PC or the Epic Games Store website and redeem the game for free.

Hogwarts Legacy is available as part of Epic's holiday season free titles. The storefront will reveal more free games in the coming days. Hogwarts Legacy will be available for free on Epic Games Store till December 18, 9.30pm.

Developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. A Hogwarts Legacy sequel is currently in development at Warner Bros. Games.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros Games, Epic Games Store
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Pornhub User Data Reportedly Stolen by Hacker Group ShinyHunters, Threaten to Expose

Related Stories

Hogwarts Legacy Has Sold 40 Million Copies, Warner Bros. Games Announces
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Debuts at This Price
  3. Infinix Xpad Edge With 13.2-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Vivo V70 Stops By US FCC Database Along With RAM and Storage Details
  5. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 5G Connectivity
  6. OnePlus 15R Review
  7. OnePlus 15s Visits BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica-Tuned Cameras Confirmed to Launch Soon
  9. Apple Allows Third-Party App Stores, Relaxes Payment Restrictions in Japan
  10. OTT Releases of the Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Nayanam, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y50e 5G, Vivo Y50s 5G Appear on Google Play Console; Mysterious Vivo Phone Listed on Certification Site
  2. Nvidia to Reportedly Cut GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Production Amid Global RAM Shortage
  3. Apple Allows Third-Party App Stores, Relaxes Payment Restrictions in Japan to Comply With MSCA Act
  4. Hogwarts Legacy Has Sold 40 Million Copies, Warner Bros. Games Announces
  5. OnePlus 15s Listing on BIS Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch in India
  6. Infinix Xpad Edge Launched With 13.2-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  8. The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Japanese Anime Series Online
  9. Easygoing Defense by the Optimistic Lord Anime to Stream on Crunchyroll in January 2026
  10. Eko OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »