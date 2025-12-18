Hogwarts Legacy has sold 40 million copies, Warner Bros. Games announced Wednesday. The action-adventure game has achieved the feat in less than three years of launch. Hogwarts Legacy was 2023's top selling game, shipping over 22 million copies.

Hogwarts Legacy Sells 40 Million Copies

The sales milestone was confirmed by the official Hogwarts Legacy account on X. The game has topped 40 million units sold across all platforms. While detailed platform-wise sales weren't shared, the figure likely includes copies sold on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy has reached the impressive sales figure in less than years of its launch. It has now sold more copies than popular games like Cyberpunk 2077, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Elden Ring. The game initially launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 10, 2023. Hogwarts Legacy was released as a launch title on Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

Thank you to our Community for 40 Million Units sold! #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/dax3J85vKD — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 17, 2025

The action-adventure title emerged as the best-selling game of 2023, selling over 22 million units in its launch year. Warner Bros. Games said over two million of those copies were sold during the Christmas holiday season.

Hogwarts Legacy sales are helped by the fact that the game gets heavily discounted regularly across platforms during various sales.

Hogwarts Legacy Free on Epic Games Store

You can, in fact, play Hogwarts Legacy for free right now. The Wizarding World game is currently available for free on Epic Games Store on PC. You can head to the Epic Games launcher on PC or the Epic Games Store website and redeem the game for free.

Hogwarts Legacy is available as part of Epic's holiday season free titles. The storefront will reveal more free games in the coming days. Hogwarts Legacy will be available for free on Epic Games Store till December 18, 9.30pm.

Developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. A Hogwarts Legacy sequel is currently in development at Warner Bros. Games.