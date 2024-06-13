Sony has revealed the slate of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in June. Acclaimed action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise leads this month's PS Plus offerings, followed by sports sim Football Manager 2024, grand strategy RPG Crusader Kings III, action-adventure title After Us, city-building RTS Anno 1800, and more. Titles coming to Game Catalog will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members starting June 18.

Game Catalog additions, revealed on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, arrive after monthly free PS Plus games for June were announced earlier as part of Sony's Days of Play promotion. The free PS Plus titles for this month, available already to PS Plus subscribers across all tiers, include Streets of Rage 4, AEW Fight Forever, and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

PS Plus Game Catalog titles for June

Monster Hunter Rise was first released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and ported to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2023. As with all Monster Hunter games, it lets players track and hunt down gigantic beasts with the help of a selection of weapons, tools, and traps. Loot gained from monster hunting allows players to craft better weapons and armour. Monster Hunter Rise brings new tools and new monsters to the mix and adds more verticality to the game map. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on both PS4 and PS5

Photo Credit: Capcom

Football Manager 2024, contrary to the FIFA series of football video games, are for football fans who wish to dive into the intricate and overwhelming world of football management. A long-running popular series, FM lets players truly take control of their club, from top to bottom. You'll be responsible for scouting, transfers, player development, youth team and more. FM 2024 also allows players to transfer their save files from previous games and continue their journey.

Paradox Interactive's Crusader Kings III is also joining the Game Catalog this month. First released on PC in 2020, the grand strategy game is set in the Middle Ages. Players take control of a king and his heirs over centuries to forge a dynasty. Over the playthrough, one can engage in warfare, diplomacy and deceit. Religion plays a big part in the game, and players can take part in holy wars and crusades. Crusader Kings III will be available on PS5.

The Game Catalog lineup favours fans of strategy games this month as Anno 1800 also joines PS Plus in June. The city-building real-time strategy title is set during the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century. The game focusses on trade and production of goods, and lets players plan out their city. Anno 1800 can be played solo or online through PvP and co-op modes. It will be available on PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)

Football Manager 2024 (PS5)

Crusader Kings III (PS5)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (PS4, PS5)

After Us (PS5)

Anno 1800 (PS5)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4, PS5)

Far Cry 4 (PS Plus re-release, PS4)

LEGO The Hobbit (PS4)

LEGO The Incredibles (PS4)

Additionally, Sony announced titles coming to PS VR2 and Classics Catalog, available to Premium/ Deluxe tier PS Plus members. These include Kayak VR: Mirage, LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy, Ghosthunter, and Daxter.

All games will be playable June 18. PlayStation Plus Extra subscription starts at Rs. 749 per month in India, while the Deluxe tier subscription costs Rs. 849 per month.

