Microsoft Announces Xbox Tokyo Game Show Broadcast: What to Expect

Tokyo Game Show will take place from September 25 to September 28.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 September 2025 18:14 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 could feature an announcement on Forza Horizon 6

Highlights
  • Xbox Tokyo Game Show will be livestream on YouTube
  • The ROG Xbox Ally handhelds will be present at Tokyo Game Show
  • Forza Horizon 6 could be announced at Xbox Tokyo Game Show broadcast
Microsoft has announced a broadcast for Tokyo Game Show, set to take place later this month, where it will show first-party Xbox games, along with titles from its third-party partners. Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 will be broadcast on September 25 on the first day of the video game expo. The company will also provide attendees an opportunity to experience its upcoming ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X handhelds at Tokyo Game Show.

Xbox Tokyo Game Show Announced

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 showcase will be livestreamed on September 25 at 7pm JST (3am PT / 6am ET / 11am UK / 3.30pm IST) across Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube channel, along with select Xbox social channels. The show will bring announcements on Xbox games in development at Microsoft's creative teams and at other third-party studios, with a focus on Japan-inspired content and games developed in Asia. Tokyo Game Show is set to to take place from September 25 to September 28.

Additionally, fans attending the show in Tokyo will be able to go hands-on with upcoming Xbox Game Studios-published title, Ninja Gaiden 4, Microsoft confirmed in an Xbox Wire post on Monday. The hack and slash game will be available to play at the Koei Tecmo booth during Tokyo Game Show. Attendees will also be able to get a hands-on experience with the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X at the Republic of Gamers booth.

What to Expect

Xbox has not shared details about the games that will be featured during the show, but a Windows Central report from last month claimed that the next Forza Horizon game could be announced at Tokyo Game Show. Microsoft and Playground Games are reportedly planning to reveal Forza Horizon 6 at the event.

Xbox has not shared details about the next Forza Horizon title, but Xbox chief Phil Spencer suggested earlier this year that the game would be released in 2026.

A leak in August also suggested that Forza Horizon 6 could feature Japan as a setting, which would make Tokyo Game Show the perfect place to announce the game. A Forza Horizon developer was reportedly spotted photographing Kei cars, which are largely made and sold in Japan, leading many to believe that the arcade racing series is heading to the Asian country.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is likely to be shown during the broadcast, too, considering the game will be available to experience hands-on at Tokyo Game Show. The action game will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in October 21, 2025.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Film After its Theatrical Run
