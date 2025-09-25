Technology News
English Edition
  Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Sets Fall 2026 Launch Window

Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Sets Fall 2026 Launch Window

Marvel's Wolverine will see Australian actor Liam McIntyre take on the role of Logan.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 September 2025 11:24 IST
Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Sets Fall 2026 Launch Window

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine will be a "global thriller", Insomniac said

Highlights
  • Marvel's Wolverine will launch exclusively on PS5
  • The gameplay trailer also featured other X-Men characters like Mystique
  • Insomniac Games will share another update on Wolverine in spring 2026
Marvel's Wolverine is alive and killing. Four years after it was revealed at PlayStation Showcase, Sony's superhero slasher got a second trailer at the State of Play livestream on Wednesday. Just as it had been reported in the weeks leading up to the event, Insomniac Games unveiled a gory, gritty gameplay trailer for Marvel's Wolverine as the final announcement at State of Play. The Spider-Man developer also confirmed that its next superhero action-adventure title will launch on PS5 in fall 2026.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer shared a detailed look at Logan and his adamantium claws cutting through enemies like paper. Any concerns about Insomniac toning down the blood and gore for the game were laid to rest. Marvel's Wolverine is as R-rated as they come. The gameplay trailer showed everyone's favourite mutant slicing through enemies, both human and cyborg, and leaving fountains of blood and dismembered limbs in his wake. He makes his intentions clear in the voiceover that accompanies the trailer: “I ain't no hero. I'm Wolverine.”

Wolverine Actor Revealed

Insomniac Games also announced that Wolverine/ James “Logan” Howlett would be played by Liam McIntyre, who previously appeared in the lead titular role in the second and third seasons of the Spartacus TV series. His video game voice work includes JD Fenix in Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 and the deranged former Jedi Master, Taron Malicos, in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. McIntyre, incidentally, also becomes the second Australian actor to portray Wolverine after Hugh Jackman's iconic take on the beloved Marvel character in films.

“It's one of the greatest honors of my life,” McIntyre said of his new role in an Insomniac Games featurette following the trailer at State of Play. “One of the biggest responsibilities I've ever had. And one of the coolest things I've ever got to do.”

'True' Wolverine Experience 

In the featurette, Insomniac also talked about its approach to developing Marvel's Wolverine.

“The question that comes up a lot to us at Insomniac Games is, ‘are you going to make a Wolverine game that is as violent, as visceral as the character in the comics,'” Marcus Smith, the game's creative director, said. “The entire game is built around staying true to the Wolverine experience,” he added.

Insomniac also confirmed that Wolverine would be a globe-trotting adventure, taking players through the Canadian wilderness, Japan, and the fiction island of Madripoor, which primarily appears in X-Men comics. The game would also feature an expanded cast of popular Marvel characters — one of them, Mystique, appeared in the new trailer, as well. Insomniac said the trailer also included hints to some other characters that Wolverine fans would recognise.

mw gameplaytrailer alley wolverine

The new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine included the first look at gameplay
Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games/ Marvel

In a PlayStation Blog post detailing the new trailer, Insomniac said Marvel's Wolverine was an "original take” on the iconic character. The studio also shared some details about the game's premise.

“In this story, he is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. Unfortunately, in this world, he'll have to dig his claws deep to pull any shred of information that may lead to answers,” the developer said, calling the game a “global thriller”.

Insomniac revealed Wolverine's cover art and announced that it would share more details about the game in spring 2026. Marvel's Wolverine will launch exclusively on the PS5 in fall 2026.

Further reading: Marvels Wolverine, Wolverine, State of Play, Sony, PS5, Insomniac Games, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Wireless Keyboard With LightCharge Technology Launched: Price, Features

