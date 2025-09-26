OnePlus 15 is expected to go official in October as the successor to the OnePlus 13. Ahead of its anticipated launch, the handset was showcased in public at the Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights Meet in India on Friday. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu took to the stage and gave us a first glimpse of the upcoming handset. This confirms the design changes that rumours have previously suggested, including a redesigned rear panel which appears to closely resemble the recently introduced OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 15 Is the Company's First Phone With a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

There have been a few instances where the OnePlus 15 has been seen in public view, but this is the first official appearance of the smartphone. It was shown in a white colourway. The handset sports a back panel which appears to be very similar to the one on the OnePlus 13s, with a rectangular deco on the top-left corner.

Although the OnePlus India CEO did not reveal any details about the handset, we already know a fair bit, courtesy of official teasers and leaks.

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is Qualcomm's flagship new mobile chipset, fabricated using TSMC's 3nm (N3P) process. The SoC has a 64-bit architecture and is claimed to offer up to 23 percent improvement in terms of performance and 20 percent better efficiency than the previous generation.

The OnePlus 15 will join other handsets, such as the Xiaomi 17 series, Honor Magic 8 series, and the Realme GT 8 Pro, as one of the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The company's previous flagship OnePlus 13, notably, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to come with a 165Hz display, a notable upgrade from the 120Hz panel on the previous models. It would allow for high framerates while gaming, with some titles running at 165 frames per second (fps). Apart from this, the handset will debut with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the OnePlus 15. The company could reveal other information at the OnePlus Gaming Conference 2025 in China on September 26.