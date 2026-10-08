Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly Delayed on PS5, Will Launch in 2027

Forza Horizon 6 launched earlier this year on PC and Xbox Series S/X to roaring critical acclaim. The open world racing title is among the highest rated games of the year and has reportedly sold over 6 million copies on Steam and Xbox. Developer Playground Games has said that the game will launch on PS5 sometime later this year, but according to a new report, the PS5 version of Forza Horizon 6 has been delayed and will arrive on PlayStation next year.

Noted leaker and industry insider Billbil-kun has claimed to have uncovered the game's exact PS5 release date. In a Dealabs report Wednesday, the leaker claimed that Forza Horizon 6 was set to launch on January 26, 2027—delayed from its original 2026 launch window.

Additionally, they confirmed that the Japan-set open world racing title will get a physical disc release on PS5 on launch day. Details about editions and possible early access aren't known yet. On PC and Xbox, the game was available in Standard, Deluxe, and Premium editions, the last of which granted four-day early access.

Forza Horizon 6 will also reportedly maintain its Xbox Series S/X pricing for PS5. In Europe, the game will cost EUR 69.99, while in the UK, it will be priced at GBP 59.99, the leaker said. US pricing is likely to be $69.99.

Forza Horizon 6 PS5 Pre-Orders to Go Live This Week

Finally, the report said that Xbox and Playground Games were gearing up to announce the delayed PS5 release date for Forza Horizon 6 sometime this week. Pre-orders for the title on PlayStation Store are also expected to go live at the same time. Right now, the game can be wishlisted on PS5.

Forza Horizon 6 launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X on May 19, 2026, to rave reviews. At launch, it was the highest-rated game of 2026. Microsoft confirmed at the time that Forza Horizon 6 was the most played early access game in series history.

Xbox has not confirmed sales figures for Forza Horizon 6, but according to estimates by market research firm Alinea Analytics, the game sold 6.4 million copies on Steam and Xbox by the end of May. Additionally, about 6 million players accessed the title via Xbox Game Pass. Forza Horizon 6 was estimated to have generated nearly $500 million in revenue. The game's PS5 launch is likely to bring a major sales boost, as well.