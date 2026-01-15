Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, which starts in India on January 16, celebrates India's 77th Republic Day. A day ahead of the upcoming sale event, the US-based e-commerce giant has revealed deals, offers, and discounts on various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances. Moreover, the company recently announced that Amazon Prime members will be able to get their hands on exclusive deals after the sale begins. Phones from premium, mid-range, budget, and other price ranges will be listed once the sale event starts.

Customers who are looking to buy a new smartphone from reputed OEMs, like Vivo or its sub-brand, iQOO, will be able to maximise their savings during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The e-commerce platform will offer handsets such as the iQOO 15, Vivo X300 Pro, and Vivo V60e, which were recently launched in India, at relatively low prices. Additionally, Amazon is confirmed to offer an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards, along with exchange bonuses, easy EMI options, and cashbacks. The company said that buyers will be able to save up to Rs. 11,000 while purchasing their next iQOO handset.

You can check out the list of the top deals on Vivo and iQOO smartphones before the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 goes live on Friday. The following sale prices account for direct price cuts, cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses that you will be able to avail.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on iQOO, Vivo Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.