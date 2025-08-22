The OnePlus Ace 6 is reportedly in development alongside an unnamed Realme phone. The purported handsets are expected to make their debut in China sometime in October this year and are likely to eventually reach the Indian market. While official details remain under wraps, leaks have provided us with a fairly accurate idea of what to expect. As per a latest rumour coming out of China, both the OnePlus Ace 6 and the Realme phone will feature batteries with an 8,000mAh capacity, or even higher.

OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone Batteries Tipped

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) shared details about the purported handsets in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo. As per the claims, OnePlus and Realme are both working on smartphones with high-capacity semi-solid state batteries.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Smart Pikachu

One of the companies is said to be testing a phone with a battery close to 8,000mAh in capacity, while the other has already completed testing an 8,000mAh+ battery phone. The former is speculated to be the OnePlus Ace 6, which was previously rumoured to feature a 7,800mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the latter could likely be a reference to the Realme GT 8 or the Realme Neo 8, both of which are yet to be announced by the brand.

If this leak turns out to be accurate, it could put both handsets in close vicinity of the Honor Power, which is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. It is considered one of the biggest battery smartphones in the market to date.

Based on previous reports, we know some details about the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to debut alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro in October. The purported handset is rumoured to feature a 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8-series “performance” chip.

It could also carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, as per the reports.

However, all of the information is based on unofficial reports and should be read with a bit of scepticism until confirmed by an official source. We can expect more details to emerge closer to the launch of the OnePlus Ace 6 and the upcoming Realme phone, which is likely to occur in October.

