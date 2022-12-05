Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Gamers Who Spend Money on 'Loot Boxes' Twice as Likely to Gamble, Research Shows

Gamers Who Spend Money on 'Loot Boxes' Twice as Likely to Gamble, Research Shows

Loot boxes in games are designed to entice players and are often paid with real-world money.

By ANI |  Updated: 5 December 2022 14:36 IST
Gamers Who Spend Money on 'Loot Boxes' Twice as Likely to Gamble, Research Shows

Photo Credit: Pexels

There is already evidence of a correlation between treasure box purchases and gambling

Highlights
  • Loot boxes designed to entice players, often paid with real-world money
  • Around 17 percent of students, community members purchased loot boxes
  • Findings said to have potential implications for policymakers, healthcare

According to new research published today in the peer-reviewed journal Addiction Research & Theory, gamers who purchase 'loot boxes' are up to two times more inclined to bet. According to the findings based on more than 1,600 adults in Canada, they are also more likely to have a gambling problem than players who do not acquire these 'virtual' treasure chests.

According to the authors, the findings call into question the hypothesis that psychological factors cause the link between gambling and loot boxes, which are outlawed in several countries, like Belgium, and are being considered for legislation in many others around the world.

Their research shows that the link between these video game characteristics and gambling persists even after controlling for childhood neglect, depression, and other recognised risk factors for gambling.

The authors say their findings have potential implications for policymakers and for healthcare. They are calling for more research into the benefit of harm minimization features, with some online platforms having already implemented these - such as telling players the odds of winning when they buy a loot box.

"Findings indicate that loot box purchasing represents an important marker of risk for gambling and problem gambling among people who play video games," says Sophie Coelho, a PhD student at York University, Toronto.

"The persistent associations we observed between loot box purchasing and gambling may provide preliminary support for the role of loot boxes as a 'gateway' to gambling and eventually problem gambling.

"Loot boxes may prime people to gamble and increase susceptibility to problem gambling."

Loot boxes are designed to entice players and are often paid with real-world money. They contain a random array of virtual things like weapons or new characters and are mostly controlled, unlike online gambling.

There is already evidence of a correlation between treasure box purchases and gambling, as well as compulsive gambling. What is unknown is whether this occurs as a result of recognised psychological risk factors for gambling.

The authors examined the previous year's loot box purchases among 1,189 students from five Canadian institutions and 499 individuals recruited from an online crowdsourcing platform and an online polling/survey site for this study.

All participants, aged 18 and above answered an online questionnaire on their video gaming and addictive behaviours, as well as their mental health and other issues.

The study considered more psychological risk variables for gambling than earlier research. These included emotional turmoil, impulsive behaviour when agitated, and negative childhood events such as abuse and neglect.

According to the findings, a comparable number (17 percent) of students and community members purchased loot boxes, with an average spend of $90.63 (roughly Rs. 7,500) and $240.94 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. In both participation groups, the majority identified as male.

Over a quarter (28 percent) of students who purchased loot boxes reported gambling in the previous year, compared to 19 percent of non-purchasers. More than half (57 percent) of community adults who bought them gambled, as did 38 percent of non-purchasers.

Students who reported riskier loot box purchasing patterns (example, purchasing more loot boxes) were more likely to have a problem with gambling. This was not the case for community members, which the researchers attribute to limited sample size.

Adverse childhood experiences were consistently associated with an increased likelihood of past-year gambling and greater problem gambling among all psychological risk factors.

The authors say this may suggest that people with troubled upbringings have a heightened vulnerability to developing gambling problems. They add: "This may be compounded by engaging with gambling-like features embedded in video games, such as loot boxes."

Although the scientific team did adjust "for a large range of transdiagnostic psychological variables", they state, however, that one of the limitations of their study is that they did not account for every single psychological, sociodemographic, or gaming- or gambling-related confounder of associations between loot box purchasing and gambling - of which some "undoubtedly exist".

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Loot boxes, Gambling
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users in India Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update: Report
Featured video of the day
Netflix December 2022 Releases: Qala, Glass Onion, Emily In Paris Season 3, And Much More

Related Stories

Gamers Who Spend Money on 'Loot Boxes' Twice as Likely to Gamble, Research Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Debut With Support for Up to 240W Fast Charging
  2. Realme Pad X Review
  3. Moto E40 India Price Drops to Rs. 8,299 During Flipkart Black Friday Sale
  4. OnePlus Nord 5G, Nord CE Get New OxygenOS Update With Jio 5G Support
  5. Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Set for December 7: What We Know So Far
  6. Vivo Y02 Launched as New Entry-Level Smartphone in India: Details
  7. Lava Blaze 5G Review: True Value for Money?
  8. Vi Offers 850GB Data, Unlimited Calling With Rs. 2,999 Yearly Prepaid Plan
  9. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  10. PS Plus Free Games for December Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Host Mini PC Design Leaked; May Feature 100W PSU, Run on Windows: Report
  2. Google Pixel Phone Update Installation Could Get Much Faster With Future Update: Report
  3. Government Tax Panel Said to Be Unlikely to Reach Consensus on Taxing Online Gaming in December
  4. Vodafone CEO Nick Read to Step Down After Four-Year Tenure, Telecoms Firm Says
  5. Honor X9a 5G Launch Teased, Design Seems to Be Similar to Honor X40
  6. The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Ropes Joey Batey’s Jaskier Into the Prequel Fantasy Epic
  7. Pakistan to Get CBDC by 2025, State Bank of Pakistan Commits to Adopt Blockchain Technology
  8. Apple Said to Plan to Move Some iPhone Production Out of China After Violent Protests at Foxconn Plant
  9. WhatsApp Beta Update Adds ‘Picture-in-Picture' Support During Video Calls for iOS Testers: Report
  10. Doctor G Starring Ayushmann Khurrana to Stream December 11 on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.