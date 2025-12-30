Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro were unveiled in China in October with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Now, Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch a new Find X9 series handset, dubbed the Oppo Find X9s. Oppo is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, a prominent tipster has suggested its specifications. The Oppo Find X9s is said to come with a 6.3-inch screen and 200-megapixel rear camera sensors. The Oppo Find X9s is likely to debut as a successor to the Oppo Find X8s.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X9s on Weibo. As per the leak, the handset will have a 6.3-inch flat display. It is said to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 main rear camera and a 200-megapixel HP5 periscope sensor. The battery capacity of the device is tipped to be more than 7,000mAh.

The Oppo Find X9s is said to offer wireless charging support and could feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The tipster claims that the phone will offer full water and dust resistance, possibly hinting at an IP68 or IP69 rating.

Oppo is speculated to unveil the Find X9s in March next year alongside the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s+ models. The standard Oppo Find X9 series is already available in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The Oppo Find X9s is likely to come with upgrades over the Find X8s. The latter has a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood.

The Oppo Find X8s also features a triple rear camera unit featuring three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

