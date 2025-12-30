Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9s Tipped to Launch With 6.3-Inch Display, Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Oppo Find X9s is said to offer wireless charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 12:44 IST
Oppo Find X9s Tipped to Launch With 6.3-Inch Display, Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9s is likely to come with upgrades over the Find X8s (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s specifications leaked on Weibo
  • Oppo is speculated to unveil the Find X9s in March next year
  • The battery capacity of the device is tipped to be more than 7,000mAh
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro were unveiled in China in October with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Now, Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch a new Find X9 series handset, dubbed the Oppo Find X9s. Oppo is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, a prominent tipster has suggested its specifications. The Oppo Find X9s is said to come with a 6.3-inch screen and 200-megapixel rear camera sensors. The Oppo Find X9s is likely to debut as a successor to the Oppo Find X8s.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X9s on Weibo. As per the leak, the handset will have a 6.3-inch flat display. It is said to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 main rear camera and a 200-megapixel HP5 periscope sensor. The battery capacity of the device is tipped to be more than 7,000mAh.

The Oppo Find X9s is said to offer wireless charging support and could feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The tipster claims that the phone will offer full water and dust resistance, possibly hinting at an IP68 or IP69 rating.

Oppo is speculated to unveil the Find X9s in March next year alongside the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s+ models. The standard Oppo Find X9 series is already available in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The Oppo Find X9s is likely to come with upgrades over the Find X8s. The latter has a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood.

The Oppo Find X8s also features a triple rear camera unit featuring three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X8s

Oppo Find X8s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2640x1216 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9s Specifications, Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million
LBW: Love Beyond Wicket OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Drama Online

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9s Tipped to Launch With 6.3-Inch Display, Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  4. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Before December 31
  7. Mappls App Will Now Show Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series May Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chip
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Innocent (2025) Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Film
  2. CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of India Launch on January 6
  4. LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026
  5. MeitY Issues Compliance Reminder to Online Platforms Over Obscene Content
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in Four Colourways in China
  7. Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. WhatsApp Launches New Year 2026 Features With New Stickers, Video Call Effects and Status Tools
  9. Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
  10. Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »