Witcher developer CD Projekt has sold its popular PC games storefront, GOG, to the platform's co-founder Michał Kiciński in a deal worth around $25.2 million. Kiciński, who also co-founded CD Projekt and serves as a major investor in the company, has acquired 100 percent of GOG's shares, the Polish firm said in a statement Monday.

GOG, a popular DRM-free games digital distribution platform, will operate independently under the new ownership and continue to distribute DRM-free games. The deal won't impact players' accounts and libraries on GOG — “same access, same offline installers, same sense of ownership,” a blog post on the GOG website said.

Kiciński is acquiring 100 percent of the shares of the platform for PLN 90.7 million, or $25.2 million (roughly Rs. 226.5 crore). He is not selling any of his shares in CD Projekt to finance the acquisition. In its announcement, CD Projekt also confirmed that it had signed a distribution agreement with GOG following the sale that included a plan to release the studio's upcoming games on the storefront. CD Projekt Red is currently developing multiple triple-A titles, including The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2.

GOG in 'Very Good Hands'

“With our focus now fully on an ambitious development roadmap and expanding our franchises with new high-quality products, we felt this was the right time for this move,” said Michał Nowakowski, joint CEO of CD Projekt. “For a long time now, GOG has been operating independently. Now it's going into very good hands — we are convinced that with the support of Michał Kiciński, one of GOG's co-founders, its future will be full of great projects and successes.”

Kiciński hinted at what was in store for GOG next year and said he was involved in the development of a few games that would make a “strong appearance” on the platform in 2026.

“CD PROJEKT and GOG share the same roots and values: freedom, independence, and a genuine sense of ownership. I believe that CD PROJEKT, with its exceptional AAA games, will stand, as always, behind the GOG offering — making GOG the best place on the planet to purchase The Witcher and Cyberpunk games, both existing titles and the new ones we all anticipate so much,” Kiciński said in a statement.

Kiciński co-founded GOG in 2008 with a vision to distribute DRM-free video games on the PC platform. DRM, short for Digital Rights Management, regulates legal access to digital media to protect copyright. GOG has operated under the CD Projekt group for over 17 years, bringing DRM-free versions of the company's games like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 to PC players.

