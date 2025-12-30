Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • CD Projekt Sells DRM Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co Founder for $25.2 Million

CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million

GOG was co-founded by Michał Kiciński in 2008 and has operated withing the CD Projekt group for over 17 years.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 December 2025 12:08 IST
CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million

Photo Credit: CD Projekt

GOG is a DRM-free games distribution platform

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CDPR has signed an agreement with GOG to release its games on the store
  • GOG was founded in 2008
  • CD Projekt is currently working on The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2
Advertisement

Witcher developer CD Projekt has sold its popular PC games storefront, GOG, to the platform's co-founder Michał Kiciński in a deal worth around $25.2 million. Kiciński, who also co-founded CD Projekt and serves as a major investor in the company, has acquired 100 percent of GOG's shares, the Polish firm said in a statement Monday.

GOG, a popular DRM-free games digital distribution platform, will operate independently under the new ownership and continue to distribute DRM-free games. The deal won't impact players' accounts and libraries on GOG — “same access, same offline installers, same sense of ownership,” a blog post on the GOG website said.

Kiciński is acquiring 100 percent of the shares of the platform for PLN 90.7 million, or $25.2 million (roughly Rs. 226.5 crore). He is not selling any of his shares in CD Projekt to finance the acquisition. In its announcement, CD Projekt also confirmed that it had signed a distribution agreement with GOG following the sale that included a plan to release the studio's upcoming games on the storefront. CD Projekt Red is currently developing multiple triple-A titles, including The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2.

GOG in 'Very Good Hands'

“With our focus now fully on an ambitious development roadmap and expanding our franchises with new high-quality products, we felt this was the right time for this move,” said Michał Nowakowski, joint CEO of CD Projekt. “For a long time now, GOG has been operating independently. Now it's going into very good hands — we are convinced that with the support of Michał Kiciński, one of GOG's co-founders, its future will be full of great projects and successes.”

Kiciński hinted at what was in store for GOG next year and said he was involved in the development of a few games that would make a “strong appearance” on the platform in 2026.

“CD PROJEKT and GOG share the same roots and values: freedom, independence, and a genuine sense of ownership. I believe that CD PROJEKT, with its exceptional AAA games, will stand, as always, behind the GOG offering — making GOG the best place on the planet to purchase The Witcher and Cyberpunk games, both existing titles and the new ones we all anticipate so much,” Kiciński said in a statement.

Kiciński co-founded GOG in 2008 with a vision to distribute DRM-free video games on the PC platform. DRM, short for Digital Rights Management, regulates legal access to digital media to protect copyright. GOG has operated under the CD Projekt group for over 17 years, bringing DRM-free versions of the company's games like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 to PC players.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CD Projekt, GOG, CD Projekt Red, PC Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition Launch Timeline, Retail Box Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  4. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in These Four Colourways in China
  5. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Mappls App Will Now Show Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  7. Xiaomi 17 Series May Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chip
  8. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
  9. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  10. Here's a List of Smartphones That Will Launch in January 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Innocent (2025) Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Film
  2. CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of India Launch on January 6
  4. LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026
  5. MeitY Issues Compliance Reminder to Online Platforms Over Obscene Content
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in Four Colourways in China
  7. Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. WhatsApp Launches New Year 2026 Features With New Stickers, Video Call Effects and Status Tools
  9. Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
  10. Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »